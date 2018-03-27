–DuPage County Calendar of Events March 28 – April 4

March 28

School’s Out Day Camp

9 a.m.-3 pm.

Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville

$45

Get to know Illinois with a day dedicated to the state’s 200th birthday. Explore Naper Settlement’s historic buildings, experience fun, games and chores from Illinois’ past and present. Test your state trivia, taste uniquely Illinois foods and hear stories about famous Illinoisans. Complete the celebration with a special Bicentennial snack. Registration is required. Call (630) 420-6010.

March 28-March 31

Snoopypalooza Scavenger Hunt

1-5 p.m. March 28-March 30

10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 31

Elmhurst History Museum, 120 E. Park Ave., Elmhurst

Free

Pick up a clue sheet at Elmhurst History Museum and use detective skills to track down Snoopy at hidden locations in Elmhurst City Centre. Collect stamps at each location and return to the museum to claim a prize. For all ages, but children must be accompanied by an adult. This and other activities are going on during Spring Break Snoopypalooza. Get more information at elmhursthistory.org or (630) 833-1457.

March 29

Flashlight Egg Hunt

8 p.m.

Wilder Park, 175 S. Prospect Ave., Elmhurst

Free

Youngsters, ages 11-16, are invited to grab their flashlights and participate in the Flashlight Egg Hunt. Search for prize eggs filled with candy, gift certificates and other great prizes. For more information, call (630) 933-8900.

Flashlight Egg Hunt Fun

8:15 p.m.

Churchill Park, 271 St. Charles Road, Glen Ellyn

$6 residents, $9 non-residents

The Easter Bunny has left some special treats around the park for youngsters, ages 7-10, to find. Grab a flashlight and basket and head out to look for eggs filled with candy and toys. Find the “special egg” and redeem it for a prize basket. For more information, call (630) 858-2462.

March 29-March 30

Underwater Egg Hunt

6 p.m. March 29

10 a.m. March 30

Oak Brook Park District, 1450 Forest Gate Road, Oak Brook

$6 residents, $8 non-residents, free for Family Aquatic Center members

While in the pool, children will search for eggs filled with prizes and “special” eggs with prize slips redeemable for larger prizes. Children will be divided into age groups according to the appropriate swimming areas. After the event, parents and children are invited to stay and swim and take pictures with the Easter Bunny.

March 30

Red Cross Blood Drive

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Promenade Bolingbrook, 631 E. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook

Free

The Red Cross will set up its operations in the management office lobby, located between American Eagle and Justice. For more information, call (630) 296-8350.

March 31

Annual Easter Egg Hunt

10:15 a.m.-noon

Borse Community Park, 208 Midway Drive, Willowbrook

Free

The Easter Bunny will be there starting at 10:15 for pictures. The hunt will start at 11 a.m. To ensure that there are enough eggs, register at (630) 323-8215.

April 2

Naperville Community Garden Club Meeting

7 p.m.

Knox Presbyterian Church, 1105 Catalpa Lane, Naperville

Free

Following a brief meeting, Sara Young from the Waubonsee Valley High School Science Department will give a presentation about the prairie in Illinois. She will speak about the history of the prairie, current efforts to restore and preserve prairie land, ecological benefits of prairies, incorporating prairie plants in gardens and supporting pollinators, such as the monarch butterfly.

April 4

Wednesday Walking Club

8-9 a.m.

Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville

Free

Take an active stroll around the 12-acre museum campus. Check in at the Pre-Emption House Visitor Center, then log your minutes (not miles). No registration is required. Earn reward tickets to Naper Settlement programs and events.

Lisle Township Job Club

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Community Career Center, 1815 W Diehl Road, Suite 900, Naperville

Free

Sarah Breithaupt, director of Youth and Family Services for Lisle Township, will lead this session that offers networking opportunities for job seekers. Held in a large-group format, this job club allows job seekers the time to broadcast their target companies and position to other job seekers and offer support to others. Bring copies of handbills, resumes and/or business cards to share. Registration is not necessary.

–DuPage County Calendar of Events March 28 – April 4–