–DuPage County Calendar of Events May 2 – May 9

May 5 and 12

Blacksmithing 101

8-11 a.m. both days

Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville

$150 per adult, includes materials for both sessions

Learn the art of blacksmithing with an introduction to safety, tools and the forge in this two-session class. Participants will learn hammer techniques while making an item to take home. For adults 18 and up. Reservations are required. Go to napersettlement.org. For more information, call 630-420-6010.

May 5

Go Fly a Kite

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Graf Park, 1701 Manchester Road, Wheaton

Free

The community is encouraged to come out and enjoy spring and fly kites. The Chicago Fire Kite Team and the Kite Society of Illinois and Wisconsin will perform a demonstration and coordinate a number of kite flying activities for participants. More than 1,000 participants of all ages are expected to attend. For more information, call 630-690-4880.

European Romance with von Weber and Saint-Saëns

7 p.m.

Elmhurst Christian Reformed Church, 149 W. Brush Hill Road, Elmhurst

$35 adults, $32 senior citizens, $9 children and students

The Elmhurst Symphony’s season will come to a rousing conclusion when the Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s principal second violin, Baird Dodge, joins the ESO in an evening of audience favorites by von Weber and Saint-Saëns. Also on the program is the 2017 Stanger Audition winner, violist Aditi Prakash.

May 5-May 6

Art in the Park

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Wilder Park, 175 S. Prospect Ave., Elmhurst

Free

The annual two-day outdoor art show presented by Brewpoint Coffee will feature more than 100 Midwest artists in a juried show of fine art, craft and design. The show will be held, rain or shine. There will also be food vendors, live music and children’s activities.

May 6

Making Strides for Strays

8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Naperville Central High School, 440 Aurora Ave., Naperville

Free

Bring the family pet to A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter’s 25th anniversary of Makin’ Strides for Strays. Enjoy a 2.5-mile walk through downtown Naperville. This is a free event, but donations will be accepted.

History Speaks: Happy Birthday, Illinois

4 p.m.

Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville

$10 adults, $9 children; discounts for settlement members

Terry Lynch will be an “average citizen” leading audience members in a game-like atmosphere through the history of the state, in honor of the state’s upcoming bicentennial. This program will discuss everything from Illinois’ early years, historical happenings and famous Illinoisans. Registration is suggested. Go to napersettlement.org. For more information, call 630-420-6010.

A Flower of Such Beauty

4 p.m.

St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 310 S. Wheaton Ave., Wheaton

$15 for adults, $10 for senior citizens and students

Join the Eclectic Choral Artists for their final concert of the 2017-2018 Season, as they present a concert of music celebrating life, death and rebirth. This concert will feature the Three Flower Songs of Eric Whitacre, and music of Ola Gjeilo, Stephen Paulus, Moses Hogan, Kim Andre Arnesen, Rene Clausen and John Clements. Get tickets online at eclecticchoralartists.org.

May 7

Forest Therapy Walk

9:30-11:15 a.m.

The Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle

$20

Experience the healing and wellness promoting effects of Shinrin-Yoku, the practice of bathing the senses in the atmosphere of the forest. Participants will take a slow and mindful walk with a certified forest therapy guide on a trail at the arboretum as they awaken their senses and connect with nature. Visitors will explore different locations at the arboretum that include a variety of sensory awareness exercises. The walks will conclude with tea made from edible plants foraged along the trail.

Rachel Carson: The Woman Who Launched the Environmental Movement

7 p.m.

Elmhurst Public Library, 125 S. Prospect Ave., Elmhurst

Free

Biologist and author Rachel Carson warned the world of the potentially dire environmental impact of chemical pesticides in her best-selling 1962 book, “Silent Spring.” In a new living history program, set in 1963, Leslie Goddard portrays Carson as she discusses her childhood love for the living world, her passion for writing and her work to awaken the world to the beauty and fragility of nature. Registration is required. Register online at epl.org or by calling 630-279-8696.

May 9

Common Connection Film Series: “Wasted! The Story of Food Waste”

2 p.m.

Elmhurst Public Library, 125 S. Prospect Ave., Elmhurst

Free

Every year 1.3 billion tons of food is thrown away. Filmmakers explore the reasons for this waste and ways to fix the problem. Popcorn will be provided. Registration required. Register online at epl.org or by calling 630-279-8696.

