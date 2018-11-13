–DuPage County Calendar of Events Nov. 14 – Nov. 18

Nov. 14-30

Candlelight Tours

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays

Stacy’s Tavern Museum and Glen Ellyn History Center, 800 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn

Free

Stacy’s Tavern Museum is open for candlelight tours and the Glen Ellyn History Center will have gingerbread houses on display, and have craft making for kids and adults, hot chocolate, coffee/tea and cookies for refreshments. For more information, go to glenellynhistory.org.

Nov. 15

Radio Goes to War

10:30 a.m.

Elmhurst Public Library, 125 S. Prospect Ave., Elmhurst

Free

Steve Darnall, host of the “Those Were the Days” radio show on WDCB-FM, will lead the discussion about how World War II marked the first time Americans could hear about a global war through radio. His presentation examines some of the ways that radio brought the war into the lives of its listeners, with presidential speeches, news broadcasts, entertainment shows for the troops and programs designed to boost morale at home. Register online at elmhurstpubliclibrary.org, in person at the library, or by calling 630-279-8696.

Jazz Concert

7:30 p.m.

Billy Graham Center, 500 College Ave., Wheaton

$10 general admission, $5 for senior citizens, free for students

The Wheaton College Jazz Ensemble will perform a concert of popular jazz compositions.

Nov. 16

Zumba Dance Party

7-9 p.m.

Fort Hill Activity Center, 20 Fort Hill Drive, Naperville

Teachers of the Naperville Park District’s many Zumba classes, invite the public to this dance party. The party is for anyone who wants to dance, whether they are experienced at Zumba or not, inflexible or not, and weak or strong. The event is open to anyone 15 and older. To register online, go to napervilleparks.org/zumbaparty.

Nov. 17

Family Day

1-4 p.m.

Elmhurst Art Museum, 150 S. Cottage Hill Ave., Elmhurst

Free with museum admission or current membership

Families are invited to participate in hands-on art activities inspired by the museum’s current exhibition. For more information, call 630-834-0202.

Train Saturday

1:30 p.m.

DuPage County Historical Museum, 102 E. Wesley St., Wheaton

Free admission, donations suggested

Join the DuPage Society of Model Engineers as it operates the HO Gauge model train. The model features a detailed layout that covers 2,000 feet of track and highlights some of DuPage County’s railroads and landmarks in a landscape that blends fact and fantasy.

Symphony Orchestra Concert

7:30 p.m.

Edman Chapel, 401 E. Franklin St., Wheaton

$10 general admission, $5 for senior citizens, free for students

The Wheaton College Symphony Orchestra will present a concert that will feature the winners of the 2018-19 Conservatory Concerto Competition.

Nov. 17-18

Bites and Sites Tour

11:30 a.m.

5th Avenue Station, Naperville

$50

This guided, narrated downtown Naperville tour offer food tastings at six locations in the historic downtown and train station area. All food tastings are included in the ticket price. Beside the food tastings, guides will dish up a side order of fun facts on Naperville’s rich history. Along the way, guides will point out buildings of architectural interest, hidden works of art, sculpture and murals. To register, go to napervillefoortours.com or call 630-37-6553.

Nov. 18

Musicians at Mayslake

3 p.m.

Mayslake Peabody Estate, 1717 31st St., Oak Brook

$25 adults, $12 students

“Toot Suite!” features Elmhurst Symphony Orchestra principal flute Claudia Cryer, bassist Alison Gaines, pianist Jeremy Kahn, and Kevin Kosnik on drums in Claude Bolling’s Suite for Flute and Jazz Piano Trio No. 2. They also will perform favorite jazz standards.

–DuPage County Calendar of Events Nov. 14 – Nov. 18–