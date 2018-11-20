–DuPage County Calendar of Events Nov. 21 – Nov. 27

Nov. 23

Christkindlmarket Naperville Opens

11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster, NapervilleFree

This is opening day for the Christkindlmarket Naperville, which offers the public a chance to experience a traditional German holiday market with the sights, sounds, delicious smells and gifts. The market will feature 40 vendors as well as warm walk-in cabins. German food and imported German beers or gluhwein (hot spiced wine) in collectible souvenir mugs will be sold. Open at 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m. -9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 16, then for extended hours every day Dec. 17-Dec. 24. For information, visit christkindlmarket.com/naperville/.

Friends of the Library Used Book Sale

12-4:30 p.m.

Glen Ellyn Public Library, 400 Duane St., Glen Ellyn

Free

Purchase quality, gently used books at discount prices. Proceeds from the sale will benefit Friends of the Library activities.

Living Wheaton Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting

6-8 p.m.

134 W. Front St. and throughout Downtown Wheaton

Free

A time-honored tradition, Wheaton comes together to celebrate the coming of Christmas with a hometown parade and tree lighting. Santa Claus will make an appearance in the parade. Visit the characters from the parade at their sponsoring Downtown businesses for pictures and fun. The parade will begin at Wesley Street and Wheaton Avenue.

The Glen Ellyn Holiday Walk

6-8:30 p.m.

Downtown Glen Ellyn

Free

Celebrate the holiday season as downtown Glen Ellyn comes alive with twinkling lights, decorated storefront windows, the sounds of Christmas and Santa lighting the Christmas Tree. The tree will be lit at 6:30 p.m., and then Santa will be at the fire station from 7-8:30 p.m. The McAninch Arts Center will sponsor a ballerina from its upcoming production of “The Nutcracker” and photo-op on Main Street. Shops will be open late.

Nov. 23-Nov. 25

“A Christmas Carol”

7 p.m. Nov. 23

3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 24 and Nov. 25

McAninch Arts Center, College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn

$14-$16

This production, with more than 50 cast members gleaned from more than a dozen Chicago area communities, is a 70-minute version of the heartwarming classic tale by Charles Dickens. Audience members are invited to bring one or two non-perishable food items to support the MAC’s food drive for the People’s Resource Center food pantry. For more information about the play or to order tickets, call the MAC Box office at 630-942-4000 or visit atthemac.org.

Nov. 24

Complimentary Carriage Rides

12-3 p.m.

Downtown Wheaton at 134 W. Front St.

Free

Enjoy complimentary horse-drawn carriage rides throughout scenic Downtown Wheaton.

“Beauty and the Beast Live”

5-6:30 p.m.

Main Street Promenade, 55 S. Main St., Naperville

Free

Relive the romance and magic of Belle and Beast’s first dance and then stay to meet under the lights of the “enchanted” ornament. Hot chocolate will be served.

Nov. 26-Nov. 28

UCC 40th Annual Holiday Food Drive

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Elmhurst Public Works Garage, 985 S. Riverside Drive, Elmhurst

Free

Volunteers are asked to help sort and pack food boxes for Elmhurst Community District 205 children and their families in need.

Nov. 27

Tuesday Movie

4 p.m.

Helen Plum Library, 110 Maple St., Lombard

Free

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” is a film about four teenagers who are sucked into a magical video game, and the only way they can escape is to work together to finish the game. The showing is for adults 19 years and older.

–DuPage County Calendar of Events Nov. 21 – Nov. 27–