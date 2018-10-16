–DuPage County Calendar of Events Oct. 17 – Oct. 20

Oct. 19

Halloween Happening

5-7:30 p.m.

Wheaton Park District Community Center, 1777 S. Blanchard St., Wheaton

Free, but a fee for some events

This family event of the Wheaton Park District includes a trick-or-treat trail, strolling magicians, carnival games, touch-a-truck, a bounce house, concessions and more. Participants are invited to wear costumes.

9th Annual Halloween Happenings

6-8 p.m.

Iowa Community Center, 338 N. Iowa Ave., Villa Park

$5 per person (preregistration); $8 per person (day of registration, if available), children under 2 are free but must still preregister; free for outside activities only

Ghosts and goblins of all ages are invited to come in costume to trick-or-treat outdoors at “spooktacular” Halloween scenes created by local merchants and organizations. Then, go inside to participate in some not-so-scary Halloween themed crafts, activities and treats. The evening will wrap up with a visit from Anastasia with Chicago Bubble Show. Be amazed with super giant bubbles, square bubbles, bubbles with smoke, fire bubbles, bubble tennis, bubble in bubbles, bubble cake, a million small bubbles and more. Registration is not necessary to trick-or-treat outdoors. The event will be held rain or shine.



Oct. 19-20

All Hallow’s Eve

6:30-10 p.m.

Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville

$20 per person, free for Naper Settlement members

Experience two of the darkest nights of the year with haunting creatures, eerie entertainment and must-see horrors. This experience will bring some of the scariest characters of the past, present and future to life. Not recommended for children under 8 years old, and the wearing of costumes is not allowed. Get tickets at napersettlement.org. For more information, call 630-420-6010.

Oct. 20

Hello Kitty Café Truck

10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Main Street Promenade, 55 S. Main St., Naperville

Free

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is coming to Naperville, and will park near Sur La Table. Hello Kitty themed food and merchandise will be for sale.

Cider and Ale Festival

1-5 p.m.; noon for VIP admission

Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle

$75 for VIP, $55 for general admission, $15 for designated drivers

Sip on local favorites and explore new craft ciders and beers while enjoying beautiful autumn surroundings. Guest restaurants and arboretum concessions will sell food. Bring a chair or lie down on a blanket while listening to live music. This event is rain or shine. Visit mortonarb.org for details and tickets.

Oct. 20-21

Corn Harvest

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Kline Creek Farm, 1N600 County Farm Road, West Chicago

Free

Attend “Corn College” and then stroll to the fields to help pick the corn, shock the stalks and fill the corn cribs. Then, stop near the farmhouse to make a cornhusk figure to take home. Volunteer beekeepers will be on hand to answer questions in the honey house, and a blacksmith will demonstrate the tools and techniques of the trade in the wagon shed. For more information, call 630-876-5900.

Oct. 20

Haunted History

6-8:30 p.m.

Fischer Farm, 16W680 Grand Ave., Bensenville

$25

Explore the creepy side of Victorian history. The adventure starts at historic Fischer Farm with a hayride to Churchville Schoolhouse to learn about eerie 19th-century postmortem photography, strange Victorian mourning traditions and 1870s cemetery symbols. A lantern-lit walk through Churchville Cemetery and Fischer Woods will take participants back to the farm follows for tours and stories about local ghosts. Participants can share spooky stories around the fire with hot cider and s’mores. NOTE: this if for people age 14 and older. Participants must be able to traverse uneven terrain in low light and sign a waiver. Registration required in person at the Bensenville Park District, 1000 W. Wood St., Bensenville or by calling 630-766-7015. For more information, go to elmhursthistory.org or call 630-833-1457.

–DuPage County Calendar of Events Oct. 17 – Oct. 20–