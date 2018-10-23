–DuPage County Calendar of Events Oct. 24 – Oct. 28

Oct. 25

“In Sickness and in Health, a Love Story”

7 p.m.

Hammerschmidt Memorial Chapel on the campus of Elmhurst College, 190 S. Prospect Ave., Elmhurst

$10 general admission

Popular ”E! News” anchor Giuliana Rancic, and her entrepreneur husband, Bill, will discuss Giuliana’s breast cancer diagnosis seven years ago and its impact on their family, careers and commitment to each other. For more information, call 630-617-5186.

Oct. 26

Hayrides

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Seager Park Pavilion, 1163 Plank Road, Naperville

Free

Round up the family and take a hayride in the crisp autumn air through a beautiful Naperville park. Participants may bring food to cook over the bonfire or bring the fixings for s’mores. The Naperville Park District will serve hot chocolate and apple cider. No alcohol allowed. Picnic tables are provided, but guests should bring chairs, blankets and flashlights. Children under 3 do not need to be registered. Older children and adults must register at napervilleparks.org.

Warrenville Park District Fall Festival

6-9 p.m.

Warrenville Park District Recreation Center, 3S260 Warren Ave., Warrenville

$5 wristband

The Fall Festival will have Inflatables, games, costume parade, petting zoo, food, beer, wine, live music and more. A costume parade and judging will begin at 6 p.m. Wristbands will be available for purchase. Call 630-393-7279.

Oct. 27

Boo-palooza Festival

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Downtown Wheaton

Free

Downtown businesses will give out candy for trick-or-treating. At 10 a.m., a Halloween Costume Contest will be held at Martin Memorial Plaza. From 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. also at the plaza, there will be free hay rides and live pumpkin carving demonstration featuring artist Joe Adkins. Nearby Gary United Methodist Church will hold a Trunk or Treat from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. in its parking lot on Hale Street.

SCARE-illon Concert

7 p.m.

Millennium Carillon, 443 Aurora Ave., Naperville

Free

Concert-goers will hear spooky and atmospheric pieces featuring classical and popular music to set the mood. Elan Dance Company will also perform.

World Music Festival

7:30 p.m.

Hammerschmidt Memorial Chapel on the campus of Elmhurst College, 190 S. Prospect Ave., Elmhurst

$10 general admission

Elmhurst College’s annual World Music Festival celebrates a different genre each year, and the 8th annual concert will celebrate blues and jazz with selections from Eddie Sauter’s Focus for tenor saxophone and strings, and Corky Siegel’s Symphonic Blues No. 6 for harmonica, bongo and symphony orchestra. Featured performers will include Corky Siegel, jazz saxophonist Mark Colby, tabla player Kalyan Pathak and the Elmhurst College Philharmonic Orchestra. Buy tickets online at elmhurst.edu.

Oct. 27-28

CoffeeCon

9 a.m.-4 p.m., Classes 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

IBEW Building, 28600 Bella Vista Pkwy., Warrenville

$25-$50

CoffeeCon is the world’s first 100 percent enthusiast craft coffee conference featuring a tasting floor, top coffee experts, tasting seminars, classes and labs in almost every brewing method. All tickets include access to free samples on the exhibit floor, free classes and demos on the day of the ticket (excluding Taste Like an Expert which requires an additional ticket and is limited to 100 seats). Buy tickets at coffee-con.com.

Pumpkins on the Green

11 a.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 27

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 28

Holes & Knolls Miniature Golf Course, 845 Pershing Ave., Glen Ellyn

$3-$12 for pumpkins

The 18th Green at the Holes & Knolls Miniature Golf Course will be converted into a pumpkin patch. Come for lunch or dinner, play some golf, and then pick out your own pumpkin. The Glen Ellyn Park District will provide the safety tools needed to carve pumpkins. For more information, call 630-469-7888.

Oct. 28

Halloween Happening

1-4p.m.

Naperville Riverwalk Grand Pavilion, 912 Honorary Sindt Memorial Court, Naperville

Free

Children 10 and younger are invited to enjoy activities, games and goodies.

–DuPage County Calendar of Events Oct. 24 – Oct. 28–