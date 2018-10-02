–DuPage County Calendar of Events Oct. 3 – Oct. 10

Oct. 4

The Golden Age of Radio

7 p.m.

Wheaton Public Library, 225 N. Cross St., Wheaton

Free

Steve Darnall, host of WDCB-FM’s “Those Were the Days,” will give a lecture entitled, “Lights Out, Everybody: Mystery and Horror in the Golden Age of Radio.” Darnall uses sound clips from some of radio’s best known mystery and horror programs (including “Escape,” “Inner Sanctum,” and “Lights Out”) to illustrate how radio can truly be the theater of the mind. Hear the music, voices and sounds that are used to create indelible — and often frightening — “pictures.”

Oct. 4-6

“A Tale of Two Cities: The Musical”

7:30 p.m. with a second performance Oct. 6 at 2 p.m.

Jubilee Bible Church, 900 Foster Ave., Medinah

$13-$20

This musical, based on the novel by Charles Dickens, focuses on the love triangle between young beauty Lucie Manette, French aristocrat Charles Darnay and drunken English cynic Sydney Carton – all caught in the clutches of the bloody French Revolution. Appropriate for all ages and audiences. Get tickets at overshadowed.org.

Oct. 5-6

Oktoberfest

Naper Settlement, 523 Webster St., Naperville

5-10 p.m. Oct. 5

12-10 p.m. Oct. 6

$15 adults, $10 for children 4-12, free for children under 4

Enjoy traditional German Oompah music, brews and food under a large heated tent. MyChef will serve hearty German delicacies, including bratwurst, spaetzle, apple strudel and German chocolate cake. Schamberger Brothers will return with a fall selection of craft brews. Brews include Spaten Oktoberfest, Hofbrau Oktoberst, Bell’s Octoberfest, and Schofferhofer Grapefruit. Children’s activities will be available from 12-4 p.m. Oct. 6.

Oct. 5-7

Ghost Stories in the Park … in the Dark

7 p.m. Oct. 5 and Oct. 7

6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Oct. 6

Riverwalk Park, 500 W. Jackson St., Naperville

$7

A group of story tellers will entertain the audience with chilling and thrilling ghost stories; some old, some original. Two kinds of shows are performed. The first version, to be performed at 7 p.m. Oct. 5 and 6 p.m. Oct. 6, is silly and not too scary for younger kids, 5 and up. A slightly scarier and more cerebral batch of stories will be performed at 8 p.m. Oct. 6 and 7 p.m. Oct. 7 for older kids, 12 and up. All shows end with hot cider, cold “ectoplasm” punch and cookies. Order tickets at apm.activecommunities.com

Oct. 6

Creature Double Feature

7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Lisle Community Park, 1825 Short St., Lisle

Free

The Lisle Park District will show a creature double feature outside on the big screen. All ages are welcome. Movie-goers are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets. “Casper,” about a paranormal expert and his daughter who bunk in an abandoned house populated by three mischievous ghosts and one friendly one, begins at 7 p.m. “Ghostbusters,” about former parapsychology professors who set up shop as a unique ghost removal service, begins at 9 p.m.

Oct. 7

Elmhurst Symphony Concert: “Bernstein Spectacular”

3 p.m.

Elmhurst Christian Reformed Church, 149 W. Brush Hill Road, Elmhurst

$35 adults, $32 seniors, $12 students; group and family rates available

“Bernstein Spectacular,” honoring the 100th anniversary of the composer’s birth, will feature soprano Michelle Areyzaga in a performance of Leonard Bernstein vocal and instrumental favorites. The program will include music from “Mass,” “West Side Story” and “Candide,” along with Aaron Copland’s Suite from “Our Town.”

Oct. 9

Meet the Artist

4:30-6:30 p.m.

Founders Lounge of the Frick Center at Elmhurst College, 190 S. Prospect, Elmhurst

Free

Artist Jeanine Coupe Ryding is known for her layered, inventive and monumental woodcut prints. Her forms and color record her observations of nature and of daily life, described in her expressive gestural cutting into the wood block plate. The exhibition is curated by Doug Stapleton, associate curator of art at the Illinois State Museum. The artist and curator will speak at 5 p.m.

Oct. 10

Picosa Fall Concert

7:30 p.m.

Wentz Concert Hall, North Central College, 171 E. Chicago Ave. Naperville

Free

Picosa, North Central College’s Ensemble in Residence, will perform an evening of chamber music for flute, clarinet, violin, cello and piano.

–DuPage County Calendar of Events Oct. 3 – Oct. 10–