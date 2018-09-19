–DuPage County Calendar of Events Sept. 19 – Sept. 25

Sept. 21-Oct. 31

Annual Bulb Sale

10 a.m.-6 p.m.

The Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle

Free with arboretum admission

Shop dozens of varieties of Dutch bulbs such as tulips, daffodils, iris, alliums, crocus, fritillaria and more. Also, find pre-mixed bulb sets for the perfect combination of color, size and shape for a beautiful spring display. Shop early for the best selection. The sale will take place while supplies last.

Sept. 22

2018 Illinois Solar Tour

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Two houses in Elmhurst

Free

The Illinois Solar Tour is coming to Elmhurst, and two Elmhurst homes are participating. The tour is a free open house for the public to learn how local home and business owners are using clean energy to become more energy independent. Tour goers will learn how solar works and how to start the process of going green. Homeowners will be available at each site to provide information, share experiences and answer questions. For more information or to register, go to illinoissolartour.org

What is My Birthstone?

2 p.m.

Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art, 220 Cottage Hill Ave., Elmhurst

Free with museum admission

Throughout history, people have given poetic meanings to various gemstones. The birthstones and their meanings vary across cultures. Gemologist Sakina Bharani will present the historical stories and modern background of birthstones, along with the gemological aspects of these gems.

Historic WWI Bike Tour of Wheaton

2-4 p.m.

Wheaton Public Library Bike Racks (west side), 225 N. Cross St.,

Wheaton

Free

Bring your bike and join the Wheaton Bicycle Advisory Commission and the City of Wheaton Historic Commission for a bicycle tour of the historic WWI sites of Wheaton. This moderately-paced bike tour will provide a new way to experience the historic and cultural resources of our community. During the tour stops, docents will explain the significance of various WWI historic points in Wheaton. All riders must provide their own bicycle and wear a bike helmet during the tour. Children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult rider. The required waiver can be downloaded under Historic WWI Bike Tour of Wheaton at wheaton.il.us/bikewheaton.

Sept. 22-23

Passport Europe Festival

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle

Free with arboretum admission

The public is invited to take a “trip” around Europe at the Passport Europe Festival. Enjoy live music ranging from Spanish flamenco to Polish polkas and Italian jazz and dances from Ireland, Germany and Greece. Try your hand at hurling, an Irish sport. Enjoy authentic European cuisine and take a hike to explore the arboretum’s European tree and plant collections.

Sept. 23

Special Showing: “West Side Story”

3 p.m.

York Theater, Elmhurst

$12

To commemorate the 100th anniversary of composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein’s birth, the Elmhurst Symphony Orchestra is hosting a showing of “West Side Story.” Bernstein wrote the music for the Broadway play which was later made into a movie. Tickets can be purchased on the ESO website elmhurstsymphony.org, by calling the ESO Box Office at 630-941-0202, or at the door.

Sept. 25

Great American Songbook

7 p.m.

Clarendon Hills Public Library, 7 N. Prospect Ave., Clarendon Hills

Free

Imagine sitting in your living room, listening to George Gershwin perform live on your radio. You’ll experience this and many more moments from the early days of radio as Steve Darnall, host of WDCB’s “Those Were the Days,” examines how radio helped to give birth to the Great American Songbook by offering singers a unique opportunity to present songs from Broadway, Hollywood and Tin Pan Alley to a national audience. Through historic pictures and recordings, you’ll see and hear some of the greatest songwriters of the 20th century as they were heard on radio—including Johnny Mercer, Irving Berlin, Cole Porter, and a rare 1934 performance from George Gershwin.

–DuPage County Calendar of Events Sept. 19 – Sept. 25–