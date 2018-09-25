–DuPage County Calendar of Events Sept. 26 – Oct. 5

Sept. 27

Beer Pairing Dinner and History of Beer

7 p.m.

One Fifty One Kitchen Bar, 151 N. York St., Elmhurst

$60

If you like beer, food and history, make your reservation now for this event presented by the Elmhurst Craft Beer Fest platinum sponsor, Pints. A selection of craft beers will be matched with the courses of food. Elmhurst History Museum Executive Director Dave Oberg will share his knowledge of the history of beer. For reservations, call 331-979-7198.

Sept. 28

Senior Expo of Northern DuPage

9 a.m.-noon

Windsor Park, 124 Windsor Park Drive, Carol Stream

Free

The first Senior Expo of Northern DuPage (S.E.N.D.) expo will feature a variety of senior service providers, who will answer questions and give information about programs, recreational opportunities available for seniors. Valet parking, refreshments and giveaways will be free.

Great American Read Film Series

2-4 p.m.

Elmhurst Public Library, 125 S. Prospect Ave., Elmhurst

Free

Several Great American Read picks that have been made into classic movies. One of them is “The Great Gatsby.” The 2013 movie version starring Leonardo DiCaprio is based on the 1925 novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald that follows a cast of characters living in the fictional towns of West and East Egg on prosperous Long Island in the summer of 1922. “The Great Gatsby” explores themes of decadence, idealism, resistance to change, social upheaval and excess, creating a portrait of the Roaring Twenties that has been described as a cautionary tale regarding the American Dream. No registration required.

Light the Torch 5K Night Run

5:30-9 p.m.

Downtown Wheaton

$40 registration fee on day of race

The Light the Torch 5K Night Run/Walk is a race that runs through downtown Wheaton after sunset. Participants receive glow giveaways, race through luminary lanes, and end with a street party featuring a DJ, carnival rides and food trucks. This is a timed race; runner bibs are chipped. For more information, contact Amy Seklecki at 630-510-4989 or aseklecki@wheatonparks.org.

Sept. 29

Street Beat 5K Run/Walk and B-Well Bensenville Health Expo

8 a.m.-noon

Deer Grove Leisure Center, 1000 W. Wood St., Bensenville

$25-$30, $5 discount for veterans, Fenton High School students pay $10

The annual B-Well Walk-A-Thon and Family Health Expo is presented by the Bensenville Youth Coalition. Enjoy a free, healthy lunch courtesy of Sedexo, health and wellness vendors, and giveaways, games and entertainment. The 2-mile Walk-A-Thon, no registration required, kicks off at 8:30 a.m. The Family Health Expo will have more than 30 booths. The event will occur rain or shine.

Villa Park Brewfest

1-5:30 p.m.

Cortesi Veterans Memorial Park, 318 E. Kenilworth Ave., Villa Park

$40 (early bird), $45 (general admission), $59 (gold pass)

This annual event is a celebration of great craft beer. Sample from more than 100 styles of beers from America’s best craft brewers and vote for the favorite Illinois craft beer. The Villa Park Brewfest Award will go to the top vote-getter. Proceeds will support the Villa Park Association that works year-round to help the community. For more information and to buy tickets, visit villaparkbrewfest.com/tickets/.

Oct. 1-31

Scarecrow Trail

7 a.m.-sunset

The Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle

Free with arboretum admission of $9-$17

Gaze upon the nature-themed scarecrow trail created by local Scout troops while walking along a scenic one-mile paved path around Meadow Lake.

Oct. 3

Wednesday Walking Club

8-9 a.m.

Naper Settlement, 523 Webster St., Naperville

Free

Take an active stroll around the Naper Settlement’s 12-acre museum campus. Check in at the visitor center, then log your minutes (not miles). No registration is required.

Oct. 5-6

Oktoberfest

Naper Settlement, 523 Webster St., Naperville

5-10 p.m. Oct. 5

12-10 p.m. Oct. 6

$15 adults, $10 for children 4-12, free for children under 4

Enjoy traditional German Oompah music, brews and food under a large heated tent. MyChef will serve hearty German delicacies, including bratwurst, spaetzle, apple strudel and German chocolate cake. Schamberger Brothers will return with a fall selection of craft brews. Brews include Spaten Oktoberfest, Hofbrau Oktoberst, Bell’s Octoberfest, and Schofferhofer Grapefruit. Children’s activities will be available from 12-4 p.m. Oct. 6.

–DuPage County Calendar of Events Sept. 26 – Oct. 5–