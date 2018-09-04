–DuPage County Calendar of Events Sept. 5 – Sept. 12

DuPage County Calendar of Events Sept. 5 – Sept. 12September 4, 2018
Sept. 6
MarketPlace Farmers Market
4-9 p.m.
The Promenade, 631 E. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook
Free
This outdoor market features fresh Amish baked goods, gourmet olive oils and vinegars, homemade granola, Italian specialties, pickles, jams, free-range eggs, cheese, all-natural pet treats and pasta in a variety of flavors. Other favorites include barbeque sauces and salsas. For more information, call 630-296-8350.
Code and Craft
7 p.m.
Helen Plum Library, 110 W. Maple St., Lombard
Free
Students in sixth grade through high school are invited to learn about binary code and use it to create a name bracelet or necklace. Participants will spell their name using binary code. Register at helenplum.org/code-and-craft.
Sept. 6 and 9
“The Nutcraker” Auditions
5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 6
11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sept. 9
Joffrey Tower, 10 E. Randolph St., Chicago
Free
All students in the Chicago area with dance experience who meet casting criteria are welcome to audition for The Joffrey Ballet’s children’s cast of “The Nutcracker.” Dancers must bring an audition form, headshot (ladies with hair in a bun), and proof of age (ID, passport or copy of birth certificate etc.). The audition form and RSVP links with specific times for male and female auditions are available at Joffrey.org/nutauditions.
Sept. 7-8
Rock the Block Party
4-11 p.m. Sept. 7
11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sept. 8
Elmhurst City Centre, York and Schiller, Elmhurst
Free
Send the summer off in style at a two-day party. Enjoy delicious food from 19 City Centre restaurants and beer/wine/sangria from one of the event bars. Free Family Fun Zone will be offered from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 8. Headliners will include Wedding Banned, Sixteen Candles, American English, ARRA and 7th Heaven.
Sept. 8
Naperville’s Farmers Market
7 a.m.-noon
5th Avenue Station Parking Lot, 200 E. 5th Ave., Naperville
Free
Find fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, eggs, cheese, bread, honey, coffee and more at the weekly market.
Touch A Truck
10 a.m.-noon
Berens Park, 493 N. Oaklawn Ave., Elmhurst
Free
The Elmhurst Park District invites children to touch, feel and climb on a variety of trucks and vehicles, including fire trucks, tow trucks and more.
Paws on the Path
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
At the Gazebo, Park and Ardmore, Villa Park
Free
Pet adoption, live music, a dog costume contest and children’s activities are planned. A pet food drive for shelter animals will be held.
Millennium Carillon Recital
Noon
Millennium Carillon, 443 Aurora Ave., Naperville
Free
Hear the bells played by talented local carilloneurs.
Sept. 8-9
Revolutionary War Re-enactment
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 8
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 9
Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton
Free admission with $10 per car parking
Join Cantigny and The North West Territory Alliance in a Revolutionary War Re-enactment and Encampment. Get a feel for camp life and experience a battle and the sights and sounds of the 18th century.
Naperville’s Historic Downtown Food Tour
11:30 a.m.
Downtown Naperville
$50
This guided, narrated three-hour tour visits six food tasting locations in the historic downtown and train station area. Participants should wear comfortable clothing and shoes. Tours take place rain or shine. Call 630-347-6553. for tickets and tour locations.
Sept. 10
7:30-9:30 p.m.
Faith United Methodist Church, 432 59th St., Downers Grove
Free
You don’t need to have a partner to participate in this fun, heart-healthy activity organized by the Downers Grove Square Thrus. For more information, call 630-212-3270 or 630-968-6779 or go to squarethrus.com.
Sept. 12
Girls Nite Out
4-9 p.m.
Wilder Mansion, 211 S. Prospect Ave., Elmhurst
$10
Enjoy an evening of pampering at Wilder Mansion enjoying wine tastings, small bites, wellness tips, and shopping at art pop-up shops and boutiques. More than 50 local retailers will sell their goods. Local acoustic musician Scottie Long will perform. For more information, call 630-993-8186.
