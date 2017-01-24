DuPage County Events

Jan. 25

Whole Foods Opening Day Bread Breaking Ceremony

8:45 a.m.

Whole Foods Market, Danada Square East, Naperville and Butterfield roads

Free

Whole Foods will hold a bread breaking ceremony before the doors of its newest store opens at 9 a.m. The first 500 customers receive a WFM gift card.

Jan. 27

Joffrey Ballet with Camerata Chicago

7:30 p.m.

Edman Chapel, Wheaton College, 401 E. Franklin St., Wheaton

$10 to $45

the Joffrey Trainees and Studio Company, the scholarship program of the Joffrey Academy of Dance, makes its Artist Series debut to join an audience favorite, Camerata Chicago Orchestra, one of today’s finest chamber orchestras. This special collaboration will feature Mozart’s Symphony No. 25 in G Minor and Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings. Grace Notes, a pre-concert conversation, will be held at 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 28

SCARCE Used Book Sale

9 a.m.-noon

SCARCE Office, 799 Roosevelt Road, Building 2, Suite 108, Glen Ellyn

Free

A variety of books and vinyl records will be available for purchase. All profits will help support SCARCE’s teacher book rescue, Super Crayon project, community workshops and recycling programs. Questions? Call (630) 545-9710.

Jan. 28

The Journey to Mollie’s War: WACS and WWII

10 a.m.

Hinsdale Public Library, 20 E. Maple St., Hinsdale

Free

Road Scholar Cyndee Schaffer will speak about her mother, Mollie Weinstein Schaffer, who served as a stenographer in medical intelligence during the World War II. Schaffer will present letters, photos and a glimpse into the life of a woman in uniform during this crucial time in American history — October 1943 to the dramatic moment when the Statue of Liberty came into view upon her return from war in November 1945. She will tell stories about her mother’s work in England during the German blitz and as one of the first nurses sent to Normandy following the D-Day invasion.

Jan. 28

Pursuing the Perfect Bathroom Suite

10:30 a.m.

Normandy Design Build Remodeling, 440 E. Ogden Ave., Hinsdale

Free

Learn how to merge color, light, sound and water to turn the home bathroom into an oasis from the stress of daily life. Register at www.NormandyRemodeling or by calling (630) 455-5600.

Jan. 28-29

Husky Heroes

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

The Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Rt. 53, Lisle

Free with Arboretum admission

See Siberian husky sled pulling, skijoring and speed demonstrations. Visit with the dogs and sled team, inspect the equipment and have your photo taken with the rig. Attendees are asked to leave pets at home. For more information, call (630) 968-0074.

Jan. 28-29

“Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Mikado”

7:30 p.m. Jan. 28 and 3 p.m. Jan. 29

McAninch Arts Center College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn

$55 adults, $53 senior citizens

The New Philharmonic presents Gilbert and Sullivan’s most performed light opera, which has been in constant production for 130 years. “The Mikado” is a comedic masterpiece of British political satire. Thinly disguising the farce by putting it in a fictional Japanese setting where flirting is a capital crime, the characters maneuver arranged marriages, disguises, jilted lovers and greedy, inept government officials. Sung in English. For more information, call (630) 942-4000.

Jan. 31

Elmhurst Choral Union Auditions

By appointment

Elmhurst College’s Irion Hall, 190 Prospect Ave., Elmhurst

Free

Love to sing? Singers interested in singing with a full orchestra and challenging their vocal skills are invited to audition for Elmhurst Choral Union. To reserve an audition appointment, leave a phone message or through the contact page at elmhurstchoralunion.org.

Jan. 31

Essentials of Estate Planning

7 p.m.

Winfield Public Library, 0S291 Winfield Rd., Winfield

Free

The process from beginning to end, including the need to plan, common planning techniques and the documents used in the planning process, will be explained. Registration is recommended. Call (630) 653-7599.