–DuPage County News Briefs

COUNTY

Election commission has been folded into county clerk’s office

The DuPage County Board has dissolve the DuPage Election Commission into the County Clerk’s Office, completing a multi-year process to consolidate the sixth unit of government. Through this merger, DuPage taxpayers can expect the county to save at least $300,000 annually.

DuPage County began soliciting public input on the proposed consolidation of the DuPage Election Commission in 2017. In March 2018, a majority of DuPage County voters said they were in favor of consolidating the Election Commission into the Clerk’s Office. The County Board approved the consolidation by a vote of 11-7.

Forest preserve district looking for volunteers

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County has openings for more than 50 volunteers in 10 programs. The openings will be explained during a Volunteer Information Session 6:30 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Forest Preserve District’s office, 3S580 Naperville Road, Wheaton. The session is open to people of all ages. No registration is required. Questions? Call 630-933-7233.

Concert to benefit Sierra Club chapter

Concert for a Cause will be held at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at Warrenville Historical Society’s Warren Tavern, 25540 2nd St., and will benefit the Sierra Club’s River Prairie Group. Michael Schmidt, Chris Bogosian, and Jonah Lather will perform. Donation is $20. The River Prairie Group is made up of Sierra Club members who live in DuPage County. The group works to protect the environment and offers outings to natural areas.

NAPERVILLE

Billy Idol to open the last Ribfest to be held in Knoch Park

Billy Idol, ‘80s rock star, will be one of the headliners for the annual Naperville Ribfest this summer, which will be held at Knoch Park for the last time in its 30-year history.



Idol will perform July 3, opening night for the event that will run through July 6. Tickets for Ribfest are now on sale at ribfest.net.

This year marks the last year Ribfest will be held in Knoch Park near the city’s downtown area. The Naperville Park District and neighboring Naperville Central High School have several construction projects planned, including a varsity girls softball field, for the site. The Exchange Club, the sponsor of the festival is looking for non-park district locations in Naperville and is also looking at locations in Romeoville, Aurora and Oswego for Ribfest 2020.

Chocoholics can satisfy a sweet tooth for a good cause

Chocolate lovers can satisfy their cravings during Naperville’s 4th Annual Chocolate Walk and help a good cause. The Feb. 9 event includes stops at several shops throughout downtown Naperville to enjoy rich chocolate goodies and baked treats. The walk kicks off at 12 p.m. Participants will get a souvenir tin to fill with chocolates and a map to the sweetest dining destinations in the city. The tour which lasts until 5 p.m. Tickets to the tour are limited. Cost is $30. Proceeds will support 360 Youth Services, which helps those having difficulty at home, school, or in the community. It provides services through substance abuse prevention education, counseling and housing.

ELMHURST

Trampoline park free for unpaid federal employees

The trampoline park Sky Zone wants workers impacted by the government shutdown to have some fun. Sky Zone Elmhurst, 325 W. Lake St., Suite A, is inviting federal government employees and their families to Sky Zone Elmhurst for free fun and active play.

To enjoy this deal, valid government identification required. Federal government employees who are furloughed or currently without pay and up to three immediate family members are each eligible for one free 60-minute jump per day at Sky Zone Elmhurst every Tuesday through Thursday until Jan. 31.

Chef Fest to raise money for hospital foundation

The Elmhurst Memorial Hospital Foundation’s 19th annual Chef Fest will be held Feb. 7 at the Drury Lane Theatre & Conference Center, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. The event, which will support future service enhancements at the hospital, will include the serving of a variety of signature menu items produced by chefs from prominent local restaurants, bakeries and caterers. They are all donating their time and talents to the event. A cash bar reception will be held from 6-7 p.m., followed by food tasting from 7-9 p.m.

Chef Fest tickets are $75 per person. Tables of ten can be purchased. Sponsorship and advertising opportunities are available. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit emhfoundation.org/events or call the EMH Foundation at 331-221-0388.

WHEATON

Lecture to explore Putin-U.S. relations

The relationship between the United States and a formerly sworn enemy, Russia, has been in a state of flux since Vladimir Putin came to power more than 18 years ago. A lecture, “Putin’s Russia,” will be presented Jan. 31 by Ben Whisenhunt, professor of history at College of DuPage. He will examine Putin’s background, style of rule and overall relationship with the U.S. when he speaks at 7 p.m. at the Wheaton Public Library, 125 N. Cross St., Wheaton.

Registration is required. For more information or to register, go to wheatonlibrary.org/calendar or call 630-868-7520.

–DuPage County News Briefs–