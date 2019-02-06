–DuPage County News Briefs

COUNTY

Equipment being sold in online auctions

Bids are being accepted for the first in a series of Forest Preserve District of DuPage County online auctions that will run at various times through November.

The district’s auctions of surplus and unclaimed items include vehicles, trailers, landscape and construction equipment, office items, bicycles, electronics and unclaimed personal property. Photo and details are posted on govdeals.com/dupageforest, an online government auction site. The web page is only active during live auctions. A link to the district’s govdeals auction page can be found at dupageforest.org/news/auction-updates.

Bidders can view items in person during the weeks of active auctions at the district’s fleet management facility but need to schedule appointments in advance weekdays between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 630-580-7100.

Since beginning online auctions in 2013 the district has taken in more than $960,000 in 835 transactions and attracted buyers from 34 states, three Canadian provinces and Guatemala.

WHEATON

Directors sought for future theater season

If footlights draw you to the theater, then you may want to apply to direct a play for the coming Wheaton Drama season. The community theater is accepting applications from experienced directors who are interested in volunteering to direct during the 2019-2020 season. The application deadline is Feb. 15.

All information including dates for interviews and application for download is available at wheatondrama.org. The plays scheduled for the coming season beginning in September are:

“The Addams Family” (Sept. 13-Oct. 5 – 15 shows) (musical),

“Moonlight & Magnolias” (Nov. 15-Dec. 8 – 14 shows) (comedy),

“Little Women: The Musical” (Jan. 17-Feb. 9, 2020 – 15 shows) (musical),

“Hauptmann” (March 20-April 5, 2020 – 11 shows) (drama) and

“Peter & The Starcatcher” (May 22-June 14, 2020 – 15 performances) (play with music).

GLEN ELLYN

‘Hamilton’ star join children’s chorus for benefit concert

Jamila Sabares-Klemm, who plays Eliza Hamilton in the current Chicago production of “Hamilton,” will perform with the Anima-Glen Ellyn Children’s Chorus at a Feb. 11 fundraiser.

Sabares-Klemm will lead an exciting day for choristers, which will include a variety of events at the McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., on the campus of the College of DuPage. The day will culminate with a special benefit concert featuring Sabares-Klemm and the Anima-Glen Ellyn Children’s Chorus.

Singers from Anima’s Touring Chorus will receive a first-hand look at the Broadway star’s rehearsal process when Sabares-Klemm rehearses along with Anima’s beloved long-time accompanist, William Buhr, in preparation for the special concert. Following the rehearsal, Sabares-Klemm will lead a workshop on stage with Anima choristers. Encore Society members, Anima’s premier giving group, are then invited to listen in to a live sound check on stage prior to the performance.

The benefit concert, featuring a Valentine’s Day inspired theme, is open to the public and will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the MAC’s Belushi Performance Hall. A meet-and-greet with Sabares-Klemm for designated ticket holders will take place in the MAC lobby immediately following the performance. Tickets are $75 for main floor seating with access to the meet-and-greet, $50 for main floor performance only, and $35 for balcony performance only. For tickets and information, visit animasingers.org/events.

COD to show 7 films as part of Global Flicks

Global Flicks, a festival of seven award-winning international films, will be presented on Wednesdays, Feb. 6 to March 20, in the Playhouse Theatre of the McAninch Arts Center at College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn.

The films will be shown at 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Admission is free. Films are shown in their original language with English subtitles, and each screening concludes with a moderated discussion of the film and its subject matter. Now in its 23rd year, Global Flicks is co-sponsored by COD’s Field and Experiential Learning/Study Abroad program and the McAninch Arts Center. For more information, call the ticket office at 630-942-4000. The films and their show dates are:

“The Wave” (Norway) – Feb. 6

Directed by Roar Uthaug

Although anticipated, no one is prepared when the mountain pass above the Norwegian fjord Geiranger collapses and creates an 85-meter high violent tsunami. A geologist and his family are caught in the middle of it and have ten minutes to get to high ground before the tsunami hits.

“Theater of Life” (Italy) – Feb. 13

Directed by Peter Svatek

What if food waste could feed the hungry? Massimo Bottura, one of the world’s greatest chefs, runs a soup kitchen like no other during Milan’s 2015 World’s Fair. This documentary tells the deeply moving story of the soul kitchen, its chefs and the refugees and homeless it fed.

“African Doctor” (France/Congo) – Feb. 20

Directed by Julien Rambaldi

Balancing comedy and social drama, this film is based on the true story of Seyolo Zantoko, a Congolese doctor who uproots his family and moves them to a rural French village. Overcoming the initial culture shock, Dr. Zantoko becomes one of the most respected doctors in the area.

“Woodpeckers” (Dominican Republic) – Feb. 27

Directed by Jose Maria Cabral

Love can spring up in the most unlikely places – prison. Dominican-Haitian Julián begins a jail sentence for petty theft inside the notorious Najayo priso n just outside of Santo Domingo and while navigating the corruption and violence he becomes immersed in the system of “woodpecking,” the unique sign language male prisoners use to communicate with women in the adjacent penitentiary.

“Okja” (Korea) – March 6

Directed by Joon-ho Bongouth

Mija, a young girl caught in the crossfire between animal activism, corporate greed and scientific ethics, risks everything to prevent a powerful, multinational company from kidnapping her best friend, a remarkable pig named Okja.

“Bad Genius” (Thailand) – March 13

Directed by Nattawut Poonpiriya

Genius high school student Lynn finds her path out of poverty by making money helping others cheat on tests in this epic tale inspired by the real-world cheating epidemic. Travelling to Australia to take advantage of the time zone difference, Lynn is caught up in a cheating scandal of immense proportions while sitting for the STIC (SAT) exam.

“The Insult” (Lebanon) – March 20

Directed by Ziad Doueiri

An argument between a Lebanese Christian and a Palestinian refugee turns violent and escalates to a court case. The feud dredges up past issues from Lebanon’s civil war, which threatens to erupt all over again. (112 min.)

–DuPage County News Briefs–