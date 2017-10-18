–DuPage County News Briefs

COUNTY

Public may offer views of water quality watershed plan

The DuPage County Stormwater Management Planning Committee has opened the public comment period for the draft Sawmill Creek Water Quality Watershed-Based Plans. The public is asked to give opinions through Nov. 6.

The plans outline projects and programs that may improve water quality throughout the Sawmill Creek Watershed, which encompasses portions of Burr Ridge, Darien, Downers Grove, Lemont, Willowbrook, Woodridge and unincorporated DuPage County. Once both DuPage County and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency approve the draft plan, the county, municipalities and other private and public stakeholders may apply for state EPA funding to carry out initiatives identified in the plan.

DuPage County Stormwater Management will hold a public meeting at noon Oct. 26, at the Darien City Hall, 1702 Plainfield Road, to discuss the draft watershed plan. The draft watershed plan is available online at dupageco.org/EDP/Stormwater_Management/6597/. In addition, hard copies are available for review at DuPage County’s Administration Building during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Comments on the draft watershed plan must be submitted in writing. Comments may be submitted via email to Water.Quality@dupageco.org or by mail to Mary Beth Falsey, c/o Department of Stormwater Management, 421 North County Farm Road, Wheaton.

NAPERVILLE and ELMHURST

Edward-Elmhurst Health cuts 234 jobs

In a move to reduce costs by $50 million, Edward-Elmhurst Health has cut 234 jobs, 84 which were filled by current employees and 150 that will not be filled. Edward-Elmhurst operates Edward Hospital in Naperville, Elmhurst Hospital and Linden Oaks Behavioral Health in Naperville.

The layoffs come after the health system announced plans in August to reduce costs by $50 million, including both labor and non-labor expenses.

The health system is reducing non-labor costs by pursuing savings on vendor contracts and purchases of supplies and drugs.

HINSDALE

Snacks, other goodies wanted as stocking stuffers for troops

Home Helpers of Hinsdale is teaming up with Operation Support Our Troops of Naperville to send holiday greetings to soldiers and sailors serving at home and overseas.

Throughout October, Home Helpers is serving as a drop-off point for donations to the organization’s annual Stockings for the Troops project. Kevin Krause, operations director for Operation Support Our Troops, said he and his army of volunteers expect to stuff about 5,000 stockings between now and Thanksgiving, when they will be shipped to troops around the world.

Donations of items to stuff the soldiers’ stockings are being collected from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays at 123 E. Ogden Ave., Ste. 102A, Hinsdale.

Mike Doepke, owner of Home Helpers, has promised to match the value of donations up to $1,000.

Donations wanted include:

Chocolate bars, Tootsie Rolls, non-chocolate candy,

Rice Krispie bars, granola bars,

Fruit snacks, fruit rollups, trail mix,

Starlight mints and Lifesavers,

Licorice,

Gum,

Individual boxes of raisins,

Hot chocolate packets, sugar packets,

Gallon-size baggies and

Handmade ornaments, cards and letters.

For more information, call (630) 323-7231.

LISLE

Benedictine raises funds for new tuition grants

A gala that raised about $100,000 helped Benedictine University mark 130 years of providing a Catholic education. An inaugural Founders Gala Oct. 7, paid homage to the founding monks of the institution while raising funds to support students through scholarships. The festivities were a part of the university’s homecoming heritage and history celebration.

Nearly 300 people including members of the religious community, alumni, students, faculty, staff and the university’s board of trustees attended the event.

The proceeds from the event will support the university’s newly created Mission Fund, which provides vital assistance to the university’s most financially at-risk students. The fund’s purpose is to provide every student who qualifies with access to a Benedictine education regardless of financial circumstances.

Students who have exhausted all other possible avenues of financial support including student loans; have been impacted by job loss, disability, illness or death of a parent; and who demonstrate successful progress toward completion of their degree, may qualify for the Mission Fund.

For more information about the Mission Fund, contact Len Bertolini, vice president of university development, at (630) 829-6127 or lbertolini@ben.edu.

WHEATON

Halloween celebration in downtown Wheaton

A costume contest, trick-or-treating and free hayrides are all part of the Downtown Wheaton Association’s annual Boo-Palooza Downtown Trick-or-Treat, to be held 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 28, in the Martin Memorial Plaza, Front and Main streets.

At 10 a.m., a Halloween costume contest for all ages will be in Martin Memorial Plaza at Front and Main Street. At 10:30 a.m., students from Moves Dance Studio of Wheaton will perform a “Thriller”-inspired dance routine. Also, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., free hayrides will be given along Front Street. Children are invited to trick-or-treat store to store, as part of the celebration.

For more information, visit the Downtown Wheaton Association’s website, downtownwheaton.com.

GLEN ELLYN

International students build workforce, leadership skills

College of DuPage has welcomed 16 students from around the world through the 2017-2018 Community College Initiative program.

Made possible through a grant from the U.S. Department of State, the program recruits participants from underserved and unrepresented communities and provides them with an education at U.S. community colleges. The program is designed to build technical skills, enhance leadership capabilities and strengthen English language proficiency.

While at COD, the students pursue one-year certificate programs in workforce development fields and receive opportunities for professional internships, service learning and community engagement activities. After completing the program, the students return home with a deeper understanding of U.S. culture and new skills to help them contribute to the economic growth and development of their countries.

