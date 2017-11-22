–Dupage County News Briefs

STATE

It is looking more like Christmas in capital

The state will foot the bill this year to make Springfield look a bit more festive this Christmas season. The state will pay for the lights on the Capitol dome now that the General Assembly did something it did not a year ago at this time: pass a budget.

Last year, Secretary of State Jesse White pulled the plug on the annual tradition to save $7,300 it would cost in electricity bills. However, Springfield was still able to enjoy the lights after the Basic Crafts Council of Mid-Central Illinois, a coalition of labor unions, donated the money.

ELMHURST

Edward cardiac care in international spotlight

Physicians of the Cardiac Innovations & Structural Heart Center at Edward did their work while nearly 1,000 miles away, their colleagues observed. The physicians participated in a live satellite broadcast showcasing their expertise in interventional cardiac procedures.

Teams led by Drs. Tony DeMartini, Mark Goodwin and Timothy Larkin, interventional cardiologists with Advocate Medical Group and Edward Hospital, performed percutaneous coronary interventions on patients with chronic total occlusion (CTO). The procedures were shown Oct. 31 to attendees of this year’s Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) annual conference in Denver. The conference is the world’s largest educational meeting that focuses on interventional cardiovascular medicine and features live case presentations via satellite from universities and medical centers worldwide. As a global training site for the treatment of CTOs, Edward Hospital was the only community hospital selected to participate in the conference.

The Cardiac Innovations & Structural Heart Center at Edward is a premier destination for innovative cardiac care. Patients who suffer from a range of cardiac ailments can be treated via surgical innovations that offer benefits such as smaller incisions, less major bleeding and faster recovery, especially important for patients who are too high-risk for an open heart procedure.

For more information, visit eehealth.org/structural-heart.

NAPERVILLE

Study shows city is tops in holiday spending

How much will you spend on holiday shopping this year? $500? $1,000? If you live in Naperville, a new study says you will spend $2,381, putting it in the No. 1 spot in the United States.

The study was done by personal finance website WalletHub.com, which analyzed 507 American cities and looked at such data as income, age and savings-to-monthly expenses ratio.

The finding was a big jump from last year, when Naperville ranked No. 62 on the list, with a projected average spending of $1,187 per person.

Rounding out the top five towns when it comes to individual holiday spending is Sugar Land, Texas, at $2,368; Bellevue, Wash., at $2,367; Sunnyvale, Calif., at $2,360 and Carmel, Ind., at $2,330.

Other Illinois municipalities to place high on the WalletHub list were Palatine, which came in at No. 40 for a projected $1,383 in average spending, Arlington Heights No. 51 with $1,315, Schaumburg at No. 52 with $1,306, and Skokie at No. 69 with $1,177.

All of these amounts surpass the national per-person average for holiday spending this year as studied by the National Retail Federation. That study says the average holiday expenditures will total $967, up about 3.4 percent from 2016.

GLEN ELLYN

Jazz Ensemble to perform American music at the MAC

DuPage Community Jazz Ensemble will highlight the music of great American composers at a 7:39 p.m. concert Nov. 30, in Belushi Performance Hall at the McAninch Arts Center on the College of DuPage campus, 425 Fawell Blvd. The ensemble will perform the works of Thad Jones, Oliver Nelson, Bob Brookmeyer, Steve Winwood and others.

Tickets are $6. COD students may purchase tickets in advance for $5 with a valid student ID. For more information, call the MAC Box office at (630) 942-4000 or visit atthemac.org.

WHEATON

Food encyclopedia editors to talk, sign books

Meet the editors of the “Chicago Food Encyclopedia” and learn the history and lore behind its iconic food history at 10 a.m. Nov. 25, at Prairie Path Books, 302 E. Wesley, Wheaton. This book is all about the neighborhoods, restaurants and their owners, food visionaries, farmers and producers. And, it showcases special recipes.

Food lovers who bring a handwritten recipe, 50 years and older, to the event can take part in the Culinary Historians of Northern Illinois (CHNI) Cookery Manuscript Recipe Roadshow. Meet with an expert who can tell you more about your family recipes while they’re being digitally preserved to become part of CHNI’s collection. A collection of recipes and comments is an important research tool for those working on new perspectives on cultural, political, and social history.

Reservations are requested and can be made by calling (630) 766-7455. For more information and Cookery Manuscript Recipe project information and forms, go to culinaryhistoriansofnorthernillinois.com or email culinary.historians.ni@gmail.com.

College to hold Christmas concert

Wheaton College will hold its annual Christmas Festival Concert at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 and 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2. This year’s production of Christmas music featuring the Wheaton College Choirs and Symphony Orchestra.

All three performances will take place in Edman Memorial Chapel, located on the northeast corner of Washington and Franklin streets in Wheaton. Ticket price is $18. Online ordering closes 6 hours prior to each performance. The box office at Edman Chapel will open for ticket sales one hour before each concert. Tickets may also be purchased by visiting the Ticket and Information Office, 418 N. Chase St., Wheaton or by calling (630) 752-5010. Tickets also are available at wheaton.edu/ChristmasFestival.

