–DuPage County News Briefs

STATE

State troopers release holiday traffic stats

On-duty state troopers spent their Thanksgiving weekend handling nearly 10,000 incidents and issuing citations in more than half of them.

In addition, police in Illinois responded to 10 crashes that resulted in 10 fatalities from Nov. 23-Nov. 26. Last year during Thanksgiving weekend, there were 11 fatalities on Illinois roadways.

In all, Illinois State Police reported that 9,609 incidents were handled and 5,684 citations were issued.

Illinois State Police said its troopers issued 3,429 speeding citations over the holiday weekend.

Other Thanksgiving weekend stats from state police:

6,972 traffic stops

440 seat belt citations

81 distracted driving citations

89 arrests for driving under the influence

4,461 warnings issued

794 motorists assisted

505 crashes investigated.

Year-to-date, 1,003 people have died in traffic crashes on Illinois roads, according to Illinois Department of Transportation statistics. That’s seven more deaths than what was recorded at the same point last year.

COUNTY

Board approves 2018 budget

The DuPage County Board has approved the county’s 2018 budget, marking the 10th consecutive year the county has passed a budget with no property tax increase. The 2018 budget is $439.6 million, with expenditures out of the General Revenue Fund at $176.9 million, down slightly from the previous year. The proposed budget has a full-time headcount of 2,178, which is down from 2,270 in 2010.

The 2018 spending plan includes $55.6 million in total capital including projects for stormwater, drainage and road construction. The property tax levy remains flat for the tenth year in a row at $66.9 million. The budget includes a $100,000 allocation to continue the fight against heroin in DuPage County. The DuPage County budget takes effect Dec. 1.

To view the full budget, visit dupageco.org/finance.

DOWNERS GROVE

Museum offers a Victorian Christmas experience

The public is invited to step back into time at Merry & Bright: A Victorian Christmas, which will be presented 1-5 p.m. Dec. 9, at the Downers Grove Museum campus. This free family event will feature historic sights and sounds of Victorian Christmas traditions. Activities will take place both indoors and outdoors at the Downers Grove Museum campus, 831 Maple Ave., Downers Grove.

The Blodgett House will evoke the Victorian era. Decorated by The Questers of Downers Grove, the house will feature trees and trimmings that reflect the 1890s. Displays of vintage toys and Christmas cards will give the public a look at the era.

Santa Claus will visit with children 1-4 p.m. in the parlor, and reindeer will be in front of the Blodgett House where children can pet and talk to them. Visitors can warm up near a campfire and toast marshmallows and stroll the park on an interpreted luminary walk. Hands-on activities will be available indoors and include making Victorian Christmas crafts and sending cards to hospitalized kids.

Victorian-era carols will be performed by the Canterbury Carollers at 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. The singers will be attired in authentic period costume.

Holiday snacks and beverages will be available for purchase. Refreshments will include hot cocoa, cider, mulled wine and seasonal beer.

Victorians were not only known for their enjoyment of Christmas food and festivities, but also for their generosity. In keeping with that tradition, donations will be accepted for the West Suburban Humane Society, Toys for Tots and DuPage PADS.

For more information, visit dgparks.org or call (630) 963-1309.

NAPERVILLE

Yuletide Joy concerts Dec. 10

The DuPage Symphony Orchestra’s annual Yuletide Joy concerts will take the stage 2 and 4 p.m. Dec. 10 at Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., on the North Central College campus in Naperville.

The concerts are designed to be appealing for the whole family, by presenting music that will interest all ages. They will feature a variety of classic and holiday selections, including the “Hansel and Gretel Overture” as well as a medley from films that have become Christmas staples, such as “Miracle on 34th Street” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” As its tradition, the orchestra’s holiday concert also features Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride,” telling the audience, “It’s lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with you.”

Maestra Barbara Schubert, the orchestra’s music director and conductor, will lead these Yuletide Joy concerts and will get a little help from a jolly Christmas icon who will make an appearance as a guest conductor.

Yuletide Joy concert balcony tickets are $13 for children/students under 18, $17 for seniors and $20 for adults. Main floor tickets are $10 for children/students, $14 for seniors and $17 for adults. For more Information, call (630) 637-7469 or go to dupagesymphony.org.

Police partner with text line offering help to teens

Help is a text away for students in Naperville and DuPage County and in any kind of psychological distress. Students can text “reach” to 741741 to hear back by text within minutes from a trained volunteer who can help with crisis de-escalation, offer problem-solving advice, dispatch emergency responders if needed and provide connections to a database for further resources.

The Crisis Text Line, crisistextline.org, is available through a partnership the Naperville Police Department formed with the text line, established by DoSomething.org CEO Nancy Lublin. The text line is designed to helping people “move from a hot moment to a cool calm,” and helping the texter to devise a plan to stay safe and healthy.

The national line is available from anywhere, at any time, for free. But the partnership Naperville formed will allow local experts to track statistics on how many people text the line and why they need help.

