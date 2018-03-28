–DuPage County News Briefs

COUNTY

Four DuPage municipalities named top places to live

A new ranking of 100 best small to mid-sized cities in the U.S. in which to live includes four DuPage communities: Downers Grove, Wheaton, Elmhurst and Naperville.

Livability.com compiled the ranking by weighing several factors, including economy, education, housing and health. Information from an annual Livability survey and data from market research firm Ipsos were used.

In the order of the 100, Downers Grove ranked No. 46; Wheaton, No. 48; Elmhurst, No. 62; and Naperville, No. 92. Other Illinois towns on the list are Evanston, No. 20; Champaign, No. 71; and Oak Park, No. 100. Ann Arbor, Mi ranked No. 1 overall.

Here is what Livability.com said about each of the DuPage suburbs.

Downers Grove: a happy and tight-knit community, 20 miles from Chicago. With a strategic location near the Interstate 88 and 355 corridors, the city is known for its business-friendly environment and strong economy that continues to expand in areas such as manufacturing and technology. Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital anchors its healthcare system and award-winning public schools. Two lush forest preserves and several residential parks have earned the village a Tree City USA designation, and the scenic downtown area houses more than 70 shops and restaurants along with multiple entertainment venues and nightspots. Residents tend to be highly involved in improving their community, which earned the city high marks in the social-civic category.

Wheaton: a tight-knit community where people take care of each other. Wheaton is enjoying a downtown renaissance, paced by several significant condominium and business development projects. Already gracing the district is Wheaton Center, a 758-unit apartment complex comprised of six buildings highlighted by two 20-story high-rise towers. A number of factors contributed to Wheaton making the 2018 Best Places list, including a strong economy and a population with a median income of nearly $120,000. High-quality health care options include Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital and Clinics, and college students can attend Wheaton College and the Illinois Institute of Technology.

Elmhurst: an upscale community with a median family income topping $125,000. Residents can enroll their children in high-ranking Elmhurst Community Unit School District 205, while Elmhurst College is a four-year private liberal arts college that offers more than 60 areas of study. Elmhurst Memorial Healthcare helped boost the city’s health care scores, and quality-of-life amenities include numerous parks and the Wilder Park Conservatory that features a six-acre botanical garden. Many local citizens get involved in civic activities and community causes, and an annual Elmhurst Memorial Parade has occurred every Memorial Day since 1918.

Naperville: has been ranked among America’s safest cities. Naperville features a median household income that tops $110,000, and a median home value is around $375,000. The local economy is strong in sectors such as advanced manufacturing, education, healthcare and technology; in fact, Naperville is situated within the Illinois Technology and Research Corridor that stretches along Interstate 88. Edward Hospital is the city’s largest employer, and the education sector earns high marks with more than a half-dozen satellite college campuses located there. The community has several popular retailers and restaurants, and a Naperville River Walk is called the city’s crown jewel for its 1.75 miles of brick paths, fountains, bridges and outdoor sculptures.

DOWNERS GROVE

Spring cleaning discarded items wanted for schools’ fundraiser

A local school district can benefit from items being discarded after spring cleaning.

Unwanted trinkets, lamps and housewares can be donated to the 3rd annual Savers Drive to benefit the Team 66 Education Foundation. All items donated will be sold to local Savers thrift stores. The resulting money will be used to benefit programs in District 66 schools. In the past, the Savers Drive has helped to fund field trips, special learning labs and STEM activities.

The Savers Drive will accept bagged items in the parking lot of Prairieview Elementary School, 699 Plainfield Road, Downers Grove, between 8 a.m.-12 p.m. April 21. Donations are tax deductible.

Food pantry needs donations

The shelves at the Downers Grove Area FISH Food Pantry and Clothes Closet are getting a little bare. The food pantry staff is requesting the following items: juice, jelly, beef stew, Hamburger Helper, macaroni and cheese, brownie mix, paper towels, Jello and men’s socks. Donations at accepted at the pantry, 4340 Prince St., Downers Grove, from 9-11 a.m. Mondays and Fridays. Cash donations also will be accepted.

Glen Ellyn

Teacher wins prestigious Golden Apple award

First-grade teacher Lisa Buchholz was giving a reading lesson March 21 at Abraham Lincoln School in Glen Ellyn, when she received some unexpected visitors. At 1:30 p.m., her family and representatives from the Golden Apple Awards arrived to present her with the coveted Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching.

More than 650 educators were nominated by coworkers and community members for the award this year. Buchholz was one of 10 teachers selected to receive the honor, which is given to educators who use imaginative methods to enhance learning.

As a recipient, Buccholz will receive a $5,000 cash award in addition to a sabbatical during which she can attend classes tuition-free at Northwestern University. Buccholz will also join other winners in an upcoming hour-long special on WTTW.

Buchholz has taught for more than 25 years. She was also recently named as a finalist for the 2018 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

National Geographic Live series debuts in April

The work of some of today’s leading explorers, scientists and photographers is captured in a series of three thought-provoking presentations by National Geographic Live, which will debut in April at the McAninch Arts Center MAC-, 425 Fawell Blvd., on the campus of College of DuPage.

The three presentations include:

“Between River and Rim: Hiking the Grand Canyon” presented by writer Kevin Fedarko and photographer/filmmaker Pete McBraide, at 2 and 7:30 p.m. April 6, In an effort to share the Grand Canyon’s uncharted glory and shed light on the myriad threats it faces, writer Kevin Fedarko and photographer/filmmaker Pete McBride set off on a demanding adventure this year: to transect the length of the canyon on foot. This trek is not the pair’s first adventure together, but it may be the toughest. Tickets: $26 2 p.m. showing-; $36 7:30 p.m. showing-.

“Stranger in a Strange Land,” presented by award-winning photographer Jodi Cobb, at 2 and 7:30 p.m. April 25. Cobb was the first female photographer at National Geographic magazine and the first woman named White House Photographer of the Year. In this presentation she allows the audience to peer through her lens into the secret lives of Saudi Arabian women, Geisha Societies, human trafficking, ill-fated presidential campaigns, secluded indigenous tribes, Springsteen’s dressing room, and beyond. Tickets: $26 2 p.m. showing-; $36 7:30 p.m. showing-.

“Exploring the Red Planet,” presented by Kobie Boykins, recipient of the NASA Exceptional Service Medal, at 2 p.m. April 29. Boykins’ enthusiasm for unraveling the mysteries of outer space infuses his presentation exploring the red planet, with an update on the very latest chapter in the ongoing story of Mars exploration. Tickets: $36.

For tickets or more information about these National Geographic Live events, visit AtTheMAC.org or call 630-942-4000.

–DuPage County News Briefs–