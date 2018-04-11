–DuPage County News Briefs

STATE

New law eases licensing of out-of-state teachers

Teachers who have out-of-state credentials will find an easier time getting jobs in Illinois, because of a law Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed.

Rauner signed the law last week, which will streamline the process for instructors trained in other states to get their credentials in Illinois. Teachers must show evidence of completing a state-approved educator preparation program comparable to Illinois’. And each teacher must produce a valid license from another state showing the teacher’s certification to teach in the called-for area.

ELMHURST

Jeb Bush is guest speaker at governmental forum

Jeb Bush, former governor of Florida and a Republican candidate for the U.S. presidency in 2016, will discuss Leadership in a Changing World at the 11th Annual Elmhurst College Governmental Forum, April 18. The moderator will be R. Bruce Dold, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and the publisher and editor-in-chief of the Chicago Tribune.

The Elmhurst College Governmental Forum is a respected venue for the discussion of the vital economic and governance issues facing Illinois and the rest of the nation. The forum brings together highly accomplished governmental and civic leaders, business experts and policy analysts to offer their insight on topics ranging from national security to how to foster long-term economic growth. In previous years, the forum has welcomed former Illinois governors Jim Edgar and James Thompson and Speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives Michael J. Madigan.

The event will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hilton Chicago Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center, 3500 Midwest Road, Oak Brook. Tickets are $35 and includes lunch. Call (630) 617-5186 for reservations and more information.

LOMBARD

Performance by quartet is last in church’s artist series

The eleventh season of Artist Series presentations at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Lombard, will conclude April 22, with a 3 p.m. concert performance by Trillium, an acoustic music quartet that appeals to all ages and most musical tastes. Admission is free; free-will donations will be accepted.

Trillium’s eclectic repertoire includes Celtic, bluegrass, Americana, folk, swing and ragtime, with the occasional country or gypsy jazz tune. Now together for over 12 years, the band has performed at countless festivals, libraries, pubs, clubs, coffee houses, wineries and weddings. They have released four CDs.

Included in their program will be everything from traditional Celtic instrumental jigs, reels and hornpipes to beloved Hank Williams’ vocals such as “Settin’ the Woods on Fire” to Django Reinhardt’s “Swing Gitan” and George Botsford’s “Black ‘n White Rag.”

Ensemble members include Mim Eichmann (hammered dulcimer, vocals) who served several decades as the artistic director and choreographer of Midwest Ballet Theatre in the Chicago area. Her involvement as a musician and singer/songwriter has recently replaced her dance pursuits. Her primary vocal inspirations include Alison Krause, Mairead Ni Mhaonaigh, Loreena McKennitt, Eva Cassidy, Julie Andrews and Enya.

Doug Lofstrom has been playing bass for many years. His extensive experience in composing and arranging serves Trillium well when conjuring up new material for the group’s eclectic repertoire. He teaches bass, music composition and music theory at Columbia College Chicago.

Scott Sedlacek (guitar, banjo, vocals), at age 13 begged for an electric guitar; his mom opted for an acoustic one instead. As he became more involved with his guitar work and songwriting, he attended Columbia College Chicago, majoring in music. Additionally, he worked as a sound engineer, coordinator and guitarist for the Chicago Jazz Ensemble.

Louise Brodie (fiddle, vocals) has been fiddling around the Chicago area since 1999. She took a turn towards fiddle in college. Her specialties are Celtic and swing. She has been a featured performer at the Fleadh Cheoil in Derry, at the University of Chicago Folk Festival, Elmhurst College World Music Festival, and more.

An informal reception with light refreshments will follow the concert, during which audience members may greet the ensemble members in person. The public is invited to attend the concert and the reception.

Also at the reception, the watercolor artistry of Steve Ravensraft will be on display for viewing and purchase.

St. John’s Lutheran Church is on the southeast corner of Lincoln and Maple Streets in Lombard. For more information, call the church office, (630) 629-2515.

NAPERVILLE/WESTMONT



Some Jewel stores serving up plated meal kits

Jewel stores in Naperville and Westmont are among the inaugural 11 stores in the Chicago suburban area that have rolled out Plated, a meal kit product put together to enhance convenience.

Plated, acquired by Jewel parent Albertsons last year, consists of recipes crafted by a culinary team led by Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef Elana Karp. Six dishes are currently available at the stores including crunchy chicken Milanese with honey mustard and arugula, beef noodle bowls with dinosaur kale and mushrooms and skillet grandma pie with parmesan-kale salad. They range in price from $15 to $19 for a two-serving-size kit.

The in-store meal choices will rotate seasonally, so customers will have variety. The meal kit options include beef, chicken, vegetarian and seafood recipes. By the end of the year, Plated plans to make meal kits available in hundreds of stores around the country.

