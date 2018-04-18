–DuPage County News Briefs

STATE

Boy George brings show to state fair

Boy George and his band Culture Club will bring their iconic 1980s sound to the Illinois State Fair Grandstand on Aug. 10. Joining Culture Club will be Tom Bailey, the lead singer of another popular ’80s British group, the Thompson Twins.

Culture Club has been called one of the most influential groups of the 1980s. Bailey, who now performs with a new band, still plays many of the Thompson Twins’ hits in his show.

Tickets for the show are being sold by Ticketmaster for $22 to $42.

Dueling Pianos International will perform a free interactive dueling piano show Aug. 13.

In addition to the 1980s concert and free piano show, the other concerts will be:

Aug. 11: Halestorm & Mastodon (hard rock/metal)

Aug. 12: Foreigner with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts (rock)

Aug. 17: Brett Eldredge (country)

Aug. 19: Brantley Gilbert (country)

COUNTY

Drawing to determine candidates’ order on November ballot

DuPage County election officials will hold a lottery drawing to see how candidates’ names will be listed on the Nov. 6, general election ballot. The lottery will be conducted at 9 a.m. May 1, in the office of the DuPage County Election Commission, 421 N. County Farm Road, Wheaton.

$1 million awarded to nonprofit agencies

The DuPage County Board has awarded $1 million to local nonprofit organizations that help families achieve independence and well-being, and protect children and other vulnerable residents. They range from $3,757 to $44,000.

The following agencies received grants:

UCP Seguin, DuPage Senior Citizens Council, Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans, Exodus World Service, 360 Youth Services, Catholic Charities – Diocese of Joliet, Child Serv, Teen Parent Connection Inc., DuPage Federation on Human Services Reform, Sharing Connections; Loaves & Fishes Community Services, Parents Alliance Employment Project, Ray Graham, World Relief DuPage Aurora, YWCA Metropolitan Chicago;

Also, Humanitarian Service Project, People’s Resource Center, Prairie State Legal Services Inc., DuPage Pads; Serenity House Counseling Services Inc., Spectrios Institute for Low Vision, Literacy Volunteers of America – DuPage Inc., Northeast DuPage Family and Youth Services, CASA of DuPage County, Little City, Marklund Children’s House, Outreach Community Ministries, Love INC of Western Suburbs/Chicago, Metropolitan Asian Family Services;

West Suburban Community Pantry, DuPage Legal Assistance Foundation by DuPage Bar Legal Aid Service, Almost Home Kids, Bridge Communities Inc., DuPage Habitat for Humanity, Ecumenical Support Services for the Elderly, Donka Inc., Family Focus Inc., Metropolitan Family Services DuPage, Samaritan Interfaith Counseling Center Inc.;

Achieving Independence and Mobility Center for Independent Living, DuPage Homeownership Center (two projects), Naperville Elderly Homes Inc., The Community House, Community Adult Day Center, Turning Pointe Autism Foundation, NAMI of DuPage County, Wayne/Winfield Area Youth/Family Services, Family Shelter Service;

Community Career Center, Healthcare Alternative Systems Inc. – Wheaton, DayOne PACT, Evangelical Child and Family, Easter Seals DuPage and the Fox Valley Region, Hope’s Front Door, Little Friends, Xilin Association, Youth Outlook, and Bartlett Learning Center.



WESTMONT

NAPERVILLE

City appoints its first woman deputy police chief

A 25-year veteran of the Naperville Police Department who started her career as a patrol officer is now the department’s first female deputy chief.

Police Cmdr. Kathleen Anderson is currently the commander in charge of investigations. Among her previous positions are field training officer, youth investigator, patrol, training sergeant, school resource officer, and head of the youth investigations and social services units. Before her current job as investigations commander, Anderson served as a commander in the patrol division and the investigation division’s youth and community services unit director.

Anderson will replace Deputy Chief Mike Anders, who retired in January, and probably will assume her new position later this month.

Fundraiser to aid mother with leukemia

A fundraiser will be held April 27 to help a woman who has leukemia. Susan Hoffman, a Naperville mother and former librarian, is recovering from surgery but unable to see her children because of her compromised immune system. The fundraiser, the Family Fundraising Day, will be held 10 a.m.-8 p.m. at Airtastic Play Land, 850 S. Frontenac St., Aurora.

The date of the fundraiser was chosen because many children in Naperville do not have school April 27. Admission is $8.50 for an hour; up to $10.50 for two hours. Parents are admitted free. Half of the regularly priced admission will be donated to help support Hoffman’s fight against leukemia.

Also, the family has started a fundraiser on YouCaring. To donate, visit Help the Hoffman’s Fight Susan’s AML.

ELMHURST

Condition of public water supply topic of meeting

Elmhurst’s water supply will be the topic of a meeting being held by the Elmhurst League of Women Voters and Elmhurst Cool Cities Coalition. The discussion will be held at the league’s April meeting, 7 p.m. April 26 at Elmhurst Public Library, 125 S. Prospect Ave., Elmhurst.

Topics will include the Elmhurst public water supply, the Clean Drinking Water Act, the annual Consumer Confidence Report and the challenges facing today’s public water systems. The program will also talk about Elmhurst’s connection to Salt Creek, how storm water impacts the waterway and future plants to protect the creek.

Space is limited. RSVP at ecoolcities@gmail.com or 630-426-9789.

WHEATON

WINFIELD

Cantigny now part of Museums for All

The First Division Museum and McCormick House, Cantigny Park’s two museums, announced their participation in Museums for All—a national initiative of the Association of Children’s Museums and the Institute of Museum and Library Services—to encourage individuals and families of all backgrounds to visit the park’s museums and other attractions.

Museums for All applies to Cantigny’s parking fee because the park’s museums, gardens and most events are already free admission.

Families may now visit the park for just $1 by presenting a state-issued Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card or Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program card. The discounted rate is for one vehicle with up to eight passengers.

Cantigny Park’s regular daily parking fee is $5. The daily fee on Saturdays and Sundays, May through September, is $10.

In addition to the $1 daily rate, a Museums for All annual rate is available for $10 to those who qualify. Ticketed events, fee-based programs, paid tours and discounts at Bertie’s Bistro, Cantigny Shop and Cantigny Golf are not included in Museums for All.

In addition to Museums for All, Cantigny Park offers several other free or discounted admission programs:

Free admission on the first Wednesday of every month

Free admission (and other benefits) every day for active-duty military and veterans who join the complimentary Cantigny Honor Club

Free admission on Armed Forces Day, McCormick Day, Constitution Day and Veterans Day

Museums for All program participants near Cantigny Park include Aurora Regional Fire Museum, DuPage Children’s Museum,

WESTMONT

LISLE

WorkNet DuPage hosts special hiring event

The workNet DuPage Career Center is hosting a hiring event on April 25 from 10 a.m. to noon for job seekers to speak with employers from more than 10 DuPage County businesses in a relaxed setting.

Business that are scheduled to attend include Abraxas Youth and Family Services, DuPage County, Giant Steps, Krueger and Co., Mapei, Northwestern Medicine, Pentair, Rexnord, TW Metals, and more. The event will take place at the workNet Career Center, located at 2525 Cabot Drive, Suite 105, Lisle.

WorkNet DuPage offers career and employment services to job seekers in the DuPage County area, including funding assistance for job training, interview and resume workshops, and employment planning.

For more information about workNet DuPage or open positions, visit www.worknetdupage.org or call 630-955-2030. Auxiliary aids and services to individuals with disabilities are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.

–DuPage County News Briefs–