–DuPage County News Briefs

STATE

Law could require hike in new teachers’ salaries

Illinois could require school districts to give some teachers a raise, according to a new plan on the table. However, the measure does not provide any funding.

Starting teachers could benefit from the proposed law. The average teacher salary in Illinois is $64,516, according to the Illinois State Board of Education. Starting teacher salaries are often about half that. The proposed plan would require schools to start teachers at $40,000 a year.

Proponents of the measure say the bill would end Illinois’ teacher shortage.

Lawmakers are expecting local schools to come up with this money on their own. And, some local school district officials say this is another unfunded mandate, and they don’t have the money to raise starting salaries.

The teacher pay plan is expected to go to the full Illinois House for a possible vote.

Wrigley Field scores bicentennial honors

Wrigley Field has earned a place in the celebration of Illinois’ bicentennial by being chosen as the state’s best building over the past 200 years. Illinois is putting together a Top 200 list of the best people, places and things in the state’s history.

So far, voters have chosen the best movie, “The Blues Brothers;” best business, Archer Daniels Midland; and best invention and innovation, the steel plow.

Wrigley has been open for nearly half of the state’s life. Second place best-building honors went to the Dana Thomas House in Springfield. The Baha’i House of Worship in Wilmette came in as No. 3; the Willis Tower (former Sears Tower), No. 4; and the Roby House in Springfield, No. 5.

Voters now are choosing the best historic spots in the state, from 19 varied choices that include Route 66, Ronald Reagan’s boyhood home and Lincoln’s New Salem.

People can vote and see the winners at IllinoisTop200.com

COUNTY

Students display their designs for a greener future

With an eye to the future, DuPage County high school students exhibited their building and landscape models using environmental and water-friendly design practices.

Nearly 30 student groups recently presented models of their designs to a panel of judges, the public, County Board members, local professionals and county and municipal staff. Students explained the design elements that made their buildings sustainable, including renewable energy sources such as solar panels and wind turbines, and water conservation elements such as native plant landscaping, rain barrels and other green infrastructure for stormwater management. Participating high schools included Wheaton Warrenville South, York Community (Elmhurst), Glenbard East (Lombard) and Hinsdale Central. The 12th annual event was held at DuPage County’s Administration Building in Wheaton.

Sponsored by DuPage County Stormwater Management, SCARCE (School & Community Assistance for Recycling and Composting Education) coordinates the annual Sustainable Design Challenge, which encourages students to construct green building and landscape models. Nearly every design feature in these projects serves a dual purpose. For example, a rain garden that attracts butterflies and improves a property’s aesthetics also detains stormwater during rain events, cutting down on polluted runoff.

The DuPage County Board will recognize the top designs at its May 8 meeting.



DOWNERS GROVE

First Wine Walk slated for April 26

The first Wine Walk in Downtown Downers Grove will be held from 5-8:30 p.m. April 26. The public is invited to shop, sip and stroll through 14 businesses and enjoy 15 1-ounce tastings of wines, offered from the Cellar Door, and a variety of snacks. Participating businesses will host specials during the evening.

The $35 admission price includes a bottle of wine to be picked up after the event.

All attendees must be at least 21 years old, and will have to show identification in order to obtain a wristband. The event will take place rain or shine.

Participating businesses are 980 Salon Studio, Ballydoyle Irish Pub, Briosa Boutique, Charlie & Grace Boutique, Culinary Teas, Dariusz Jewelers, Evolution Music, Fair Game Store, Jeans and Cute Top Shop, Happy Dog Barkery, Maple and Main Apartments, My Special Toy Store, Spice Merchants, Style Studio, The Cellar Door, Tivoli Bowl and Tivoli Theatre.

The event is being sponsored by the Downers Grove Downtown Management Corp.

NAPERVILLE

Summer art project is a work of (he)art

Classic coupes and convertibles, books and golf balls have decorated downtown Naperville sidewalks, thanks to the Downtown Naperville Alliance.

Starting June 9, this year’s sculptures will be in the shape of hearts.

The Naperville City Council has approved the locations for this year’s artwork. Eighteen will be placed atop concrete bases along Chicago, Jackson, Jefferson and Van Buren avenues and Water, Webster, Main and Washington streets. Past sculpture programs have included between 15 and 25 pieces each year.

The hearts are 52 inches tall, 52 inches wide and 10 inches deep, smaller than the “book benches” set up on sidewalks last year, which artists painted to show scenes from popular literature including “Harry Potter” and “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.”

The hearts will remain on display until mid-September.

Elmhurst

Orchestra performs final concert of the season

The Elmhurst Symphony Orchestra will bring its season to a close with a performance featuring Baird Dodge, the principal second violin of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, in an evening celebrating European composers.

The Stanger Young Artist Audition winner violist Aditi Prakash also will join the orchestra as a featured soloist.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. May 5, at the Elmhurst Christian Reformed Church, 149 W. Brush Hill Road, Elmhurst.

The guest artists and symphony, under the baton of Music Director and Conductor Stephen Alltop, will take audiences on a musical journey through Europe. Before the concert, Ted Hatmaker will lead a “Behind the Music” discussion with the audience beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Tickets are $35 for adults, $32 for seniors and $12 for students. Group and family rates also are available. Tickets are available through the ESO box office at 630-941-0202 or esoboxoffice@gmail.com.

–DuPage County News Briefs–