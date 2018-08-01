–DuPage County News Briefs

COUNTY

First West Nile case of 2018 recorded

The DuPage County Health Department is reporting that a Wheaton woman is the first DuPage County resident to contract West Nile virus in 2018. The woman, who is in her early 50s, became ill in early July.

West Nile virus is transmitted to people by infected mosquitoes. About one in five people who are infected with the virus will develop symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash, the release stated. Fewer than 1 percent will develop a serious neurological illness such as encephalitis or meningitis.

Up-to-date information on West Nile virus activity can be found on the health department’s website at dupagehealth.org/WestNileVirus/PPI for.

Public may tell county how to spend tax money

DuPage County residents can tell county board members and staff what they think about the proposed county budget by completing the annual budget survey. The survey is available online at surveymonkey.com/r/FYPRHJ6.

Each year, the DuPage County Board asks the pubic for their thoughts about county programs and spending priorities. The information helps shape the next year’s budget. The survey coincides with the regular budget process as DuPage officials determine spending levels for 2019 fiscal year, which begins on Dec. 1, 2018.

DuPage County residents may take the brief survey at surveymonkey.com/r/FYPRHJ6 or from the County’s homepage at dupageco.org and clicking on the budget survey link at the top of the page.

County Board Chairman Dan Cronin will present his budget plan to the county board on Sept. 25.

County recruiting election judges

The DuPage County Election Commission is recruiting election judges to help with vote by mail, early voting and Election Day for November and the 2019 elections.

Election judge responsibilities include preparing the polling place for opening and closing, checking in voters, helping voters with disabilities, registering voters and maintaining records of election activities.

Judges must be registered voters. The position pays $130 for working on Election Day plus $30 for attending training and working during the election. A judge can also receive $10 per hour as an early voting judge or vote by mail verification judge.

To become an election judge, call the office of the Election Commission at (630) 407-5600 or complete an application at dupageco.org.

WHEATON

Library director named top librarian in the state

Wheaton Public Library Director Betsy Adamowski has been named the 2018 Illinois Library Association Librarian of the Year. The award recognizes a librarian’s distinguished service and leadership in Illinois libraries, and it is presented and sponsored by Today’s Business Solutions Inc.

As a result of her efforts since she was hired in 2013, the library has a business resource center designed to meet the needs of business owners and those interested in launching a business. She also oversaw a remodeling project to create a larger teen, computer services and baby and early childhood spaces.

Adamowski succeeded Sarah Meisels, who retired in September 2013 after 47 years with the library.

The library – which celebrated its 125th anniversary in 2016 – was named Large Business of the Year during the 10th annual Best of Wheaton awards ceremony March 7. Best of Wheaton is presented by the Wheaton Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with the Downtown Wheaton Association, Town Square Wheaton and Danada Square East and Danada Square West shopping center.

The library also received the award in 2016.

LISLE

Asia comes to arboretum for three-day festival

The Morton Arboretum’s Destination Asia Festival will return with live music and dance performances, martial arts demonstrations and an ethereal opening ceremony featuring meet-and-greet opportunities with champion sumo wrestlers and Toro Nagashi, a Japanese tradition featuring floating candle-lit lanterns.

The opening ceremony begins at 6 p.m. Aug. 3, and will also include a welcome and an opportunity to learn about the arboretum’s scientific efforts and collaboration with researchers in Asian nations to protect and conserve trees. Visitors can enjoy dance, drumming, a traditional Chinese Lion Dance and authentic Asian cuisine.

The festival will continue from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 4 and Aug. 5, and will feature athletic demonstrations, including sumo wrestling. Visitors will also have the opportunity to learn about the arboretum’s extensive collection of trees from China, Japan and Korea.

Five performance areas will showcase performances featuring Mongolian throat singing, traditional ensemble music from Bali known as gamelan, and an interactive Bollywood dance party. Visitors can also watch demonstrations of Malaysian silat and kung fu martial arts, music and dancing from the Philippines, Korea and Indonesia, Japanese shinkendo swordsmanship demonstrations and Japanese storytelling.

Additionally, visitors can play games and enjoy activities common in Asian countries, including cricket and badminton. Origami folding will take place in the arboretum’s Sterling Morton Library Aug. 4.

Included in the festival is the annual Prairie State Bonsai Society Show.

The festival is free with arboretum admission.

NAPERVILLE

Police focus on safety education for college students

How to be safe on campus is the topic of two sessions Naperville police will hold for students headed to college.

The first, “Safety for the College Bound Student,” will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 1, at the Naperville Police Station, 1350 Aurora Ave. It will focus on new college freshmen and their families and will cover such topics as drugs, alcohol, the law and personal safety while on a college campus.

A self-defense class for high school and college-age women will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 2, at Naperville Safety Town, 1320 Aurora Ave.

No registration is required for the first program but participants must sign up for the self-defense workshop.

The two sessions are part of the police department’s effort to increase back-to-school-safety education during August. The police plan to promote safe driving, safe school walk routes and general safety tips via its website and social media.

For more information or to register for the self-defense class, contact crime prevention specialist Mary Browning at 630-420-6731.

