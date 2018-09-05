–DuPage County News Briefs

STATE

New scholarships are incentives to keep college students in Illinois

The state has established new funding to entice students to stay in Illinois for college.

The AIM HIGH grant pilot program will provide at least $50 million in financial aid for merit-based scholarships. The state is providing $25 million in the current budget year. Universities are matching that amount.

Gov. Bruce Rauner recently signed the measure into law, which was passed by the General Assembly with nearly unanimous support. The new law is designed to help Illinois colleges compete with out-of-state institutions that offer more financial aid.

According to the governor’s office, undergraduate enrollment at Illinois’ public universities fell more than 8 percent, or by more than 5,000 students, between 2011 and 2016. For example, enrollment at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb declined more rapidly during that period, falling almost 4,000 students, more than 17 percent.

Enrollment at NIU was about 18,000 at the start of the 2017 fall semester, down about 5 percent year over year, and a school official predicted that trend would continue into this year as larger classes graduate.

Annual in-state tuition, fees and room and board for a full-time, incoming freshman at NIU this year is about $22,000, not including books or other expenses. The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign estimates annual in-state tuition, fees and room and board cost at about $27,300 for incoming freshmen. Books, supplies and expenses push it past $31,000.

ELMHURST

Tour will show how homes, businesses use solar energy

Two Elmhurst homes will be featured on the 2018 Illinois Solar Tour in September. They are among 100 Illinois solar homes and businesses that will open their doors for the tour from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 22.

Elmhurst resident Dan Virgil has solar panels installed at his home at 598 S. Fairview Ave. He has worked for years to make his household more energy efficient, and was able to purchase a solar panel system.

Resident Robert Hoel at 401 E. Niagara also has solar panels, and will allow outside viewing of his home.

The Solar Tour, hosted by the Illinois Solar Energy Association, is a free event that allows the public to view real-life examples of businesses and residents who have decided to cut their utility bills by going solar.

Woodridge, also in DuPage County, is participating in the tour, as are communities in Cook and surrounding counties. A complete list of tour sites can be found at illinoissolartour.org.

WHEATON

Vietnam War historian to discuss Tet Offensive

The First Division Museum at Cantigny Park will welcome author Edwin E. Moïse Sept. 12, to discuss his book, “The Myths of Tet: The Most Misunderstood Event of the Vietnam War.”

The free program inside the Cantigny Visitors Center will begin at 7 p.m. Cantigny is at 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton.

Moïse will share insights about a key event of the Vietnam War on its 50th anniversary. The 1968 Tet Offensive, launched by the Viet Cong

and North Vietnamese Army, was one of the largest military campaigns of the Vietnam War. The Communist forces were defeated despite achieving partial surprise. But they were

considerably stronger than U.S. intelligence expected and the

campaign severely undermined support for the Vietnam War in the United States.

Moïse, professor of history at Clemson University, holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Harvard University, a master’s in Southeast Asian Studies from the University of Michigan, and a Ph.D. in history, also from Michigan. He teaches courses in modern China, modern Japan, the Vietnam War and modern military history. His books

include “Historical Dictionary of the Vietnam War,” “The A to Z of the Vietnam War,” “Tonkin Gulf and the Escalation of the Vietnam War” and the college textbook, “Modern China.”

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. A cash bar and limited food menu will be available, and coffee will be served.

This event is part of the First Division Museum’s Date with History, an ongoing series featuring discussions with authors, panelists, historians and special guests. Information about upcoming programs is at fdmuseum.org.

GLEN ELLYN

COD hosts free workshop for immigrant students

Immigrant students who have earned credentials outside the United States are invited to learn more about continued educational opportunities at a workshop from 5-8 p.m. Sept. 12, in the Student Resource Center, Rooms 2024 and 2025, at the College of DuPage Glen Ellyn campus, 425 Fawell Blvd.

In addition to information on resources and offerings available at the college, students can attend a presentation by Education Credential Evaluators (ECE) and receive information on Career Coach, which provides access to local data on wages, employment and training, as well as a career assessment and resume builder.

A credential evaluation compares academic and professional degrees earned in one country to academic and professional degrees earned in another. Colleges, universities, employers and governments use credential evaluations to evaluate foreign education as part of the admission or hiring process. Acquiring a credential evaluation from ECE will ensure that a foreign education is fully understood by U.S. colleges, universities and employers.

Space is limited and registration is required for this workshop. Visit cod.edu/visit to register. For more information, call 630-942-2626 or email adultadmissions@cod.edu.

