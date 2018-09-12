–DuPage County News Briefs

STATE

Aquarium free this month for Illinois residents

Admission to Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium is free this month for all Illinois residents.

The free entrance will allow visitors to explore the aquarium’s new special exhibit, Underwater Beauty, and visit the main galleries and take in an aquatic presentation.

Attendees will need to show proof of state residence for the offer.

The aquarium, 1200 S. Lake Shore Drive, will extend the free days with special night events on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Attendees who can’t visit the museum during the day or on weekends will be able to go and listen to live music while looking at the aquarium.

Here’s a schedule for the evening events:

Caribbean Flavors and Flair (Sept. 17, Sept. 24): There will be Caribbean-inspired food for attendees.

Live Latin Rhythms (Sept. 12, 19, 26 and Oct. 3, 10): There will be Latin jazz performances, as well as Latin-inspired food and drinks. Attendance to the two October nights will be free.

House Party (Sept. 20, Sept. 27): The event will feature house music from DJs Jesse Saunders, Terry Hunter and Farley Jackmaster Funk.

Admission to the evening events will be free; food and drinks can be purchased.

The aquarium recommends those who want to attend to reserve tickets online due to the popularity of the aquarium’s free days. Tickets can be reserved at sheddaquarium.org for a $3 transaction fee.

COUNTY

Fall Festival to aid DuPage Care Center

The DuPage Care Center and the DuPage Care Center Foundation will host its 51st annual Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 15, in the Center’s west parking lot. The family-friendly event benefits the Care Center’s Resident Recreation Fund, which helps to provide residents with quality of life programs and services. Admission is free.

The event’s features will include a resident craft sale, bake and craft sales, raffle, classic car show, children’s games, garage sale, book fair, live music and a flea market. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase, offering a chance to win prizes including homemade quilts, a barbeque basket, a foursome of golf at the 2018 DuPage Care Center Foundation Golf Outing and much more. Apple slices, taffy apples and other items will also be available for purchase.

The Care Center is seeking craft vendors and car show participants. Interested people should call 630-784-4495 or send an email to fallfestival@dupageco.org.

The DuPage Care Center is a 360-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility which has served the residents of DuPage County for over 125 years, and is located at 400 N. County Farm Road, Wheaton.

Donations being collected to help feed hungry children

Jewel-Osco stores in Wheaton and Villa Park are among the company’s stores participating this month in an effort to feed breakfast to low-income students throughout DuPage County and around the state.

The Illinois Hunger Coalition and Jewel-Osco Foundation are partnering for the annual Hunger Is campaign to end childhood hunger.

Hunger Is, a charitable program of Jewel-Osco Foundation, aims to build awareness and raise funds to provide breakfasts in and out of school through federal nutrition programs and other means, and improve other health-related outcomes for students.

Proceeds will be used to address the gap between the number of low-income students participating in federal school breakfast programs and those receiving free and reduced-price lunches.

For information, call the Hunger Hotline at 800-359-2163.

BARTLETT

Fundraiser for group that supports children, peace

Play for Peace will hold its sixth annual International Day of Peace 5K Run/Walk from 4-8 p.m. Sept. 29, at Bartlett Nature Center, 2054 W. Stearns Road, Bartlett. Proceeds from the event will benefit children and communities affected by conflict and support the various programs offered by Play for Peace, placing powerful tools in the hands of children and youth in U.S. neighborhoods as well as other countries like Guatemala and refugee camps in Europe – tools that can help resolve conflict, prevent violence, and create laughter, compassion and peace.

Using cooperative play to bring children and youth from different backgrounds together, Play for Peace creates safe spaces where they can forget about the fear that keeps them isolated and often causes them to engage in conflict and violence.

Play for Peace trains youth leaders from middle schools and high schools to facilitate cooperative, or educational, games with younger children. The youth learn leadership skills and serve as positive role models for younger students.

The 5K Run/Walk will take place on scenic trails over crushed limestone at the Bartlett Nature Center. Play for Peace will have an on-site trainer to host cooperative play while providing education on the importance of this program. Various vendors will provide entertainment including henna tattoos, face painting, crafts and an animal show in the auditorium of the nature center. The U.S. Coast Guard, Bartlett Fire Department, radio station WSHE and a wildlife trailer will be present to support the event as well. The event finishes off with a Halloween glow hunt and campfire.

To register, visit my.playforpeace.org/event/fall-5k-run-walk/e169376.

NAPERVILLE

Art League’s show presents wide-ranging styles of work

About 120 artists will display their work, representing 14 mediums, in one of DuPage County’s premium art shows: Naperville Art League’s 33nd annual Riverwalk Fine Art Fair, Sept. 15-Sept. 16.

The work – that will include 2-D and 3-D mixed media, acrylic/oil, ceramics, digital, drawing, fiber, glass, jewelry, metal/sculpture, painting mixed media, photography, watercolor and wood – will be displayed from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jackson Avenue between Main and Eagle Streets and along Naperville’s Riverwalk.

Artists will vie for cash prizes in the juried fair. Hired judges evaluate the art based on originality, technique and display, and give 15 awards. Winning artists receive cash prizes and an invitation to return next year.

To foster an interest in art in youngsters, the DuPage Children’s Museum will have a children’s tent in the parking lot near the food booth at Jackson and Main Streets.

The Naperville Art League will have a booth with information about the league’s class offerings, memberships, exhibits and special events. The fair has become the league’s main source of income, which fosters interest in public art, provide classes for adults and children, and present gallery shows.

–DuPage County News Briefs–