— Equestrian excellence on display at Danada Fall Festival

It was all things equestrian at DuPage County’s Danada Fall Festival earlier this month as the Wheaton-based center offered free demonstrations of the versatility of horses, the variety of breeds and a chance for visitors to observe tricks and riding styles.

“The Danada Fall Festival celebrates the beauty of horses and the skilled performers who work with them,” said Wayne Zaininger, the center’s manager.

“It remains one of the only free equestrian shows of its kind in DuPage County.” The Center is part of the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County,

