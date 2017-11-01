The Midwest Renegades put on a Patriotic Drill for festival goers. DuPage Forest Preserve District held its annual Fall Festival at Danada Equestrian Center, Sunday, October 8, 2017, in Wheaton, Illinois. (Jon Langham-for Chronicle Media)
It was all things equestrian at DuPage County’s Danada Fall Festival earlier this month as the Wheaton-based center offered free demonstrations of the versatility of horses, the variety of breeds and a chance for visitors to observe tricks and riding styles.
Sundance Ridge Saddlebreds demonstrated different Saddlebred horse categories. DuPage Forest Preserve District held its annual Fall Festival at Danada Equestrian Center, Sunday, October 8, 2017, in Wheaton, Illinois. (Jon Langham-for Chronicle Media)
“The Danada Fall Festival celebrates the beauty of horses and the skilled performers who work with them,” said Wayne Zaininger, the center’s manager.
Hannah Love poses with her horse Scarlet, an American Saddle Breed that she has owned for about 11 years. DuPage Forest Preserve District held its annual Fall Festival at Danada Equestrian Center, Sunday, October 8, 2017, in Wheaton, Illinois. (Jon Langham-for Chronicle Media)
“It remains one of the only free equestrian shows of its kind in DuPage County.” The Center is part of the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County,
Caiden Bell, 4, gets some help from his mother Carla with his hobby horse. DuPage Forest Preserve District held its annual Fall Festival at Danada Equestrian Center, Sunday, October 8, 2017, in Wheaton, Illinois. (Jon Langham-for Chronicle Media)
Joyce Jensen holds a free sugar maple tree that she picked up at the Fall Festival. DuPage Forest Preserve District held its annual Fall Festival at Danada Equestrian Center, Sunday, October 8, 2017, in Wheaton, Illinois. (Jon Langham-for Chronicle Media)
— Equestrian excellence on display at Danada Fall Festival —