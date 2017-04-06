Lisle voters oust mayor, many others re-elected without opposition

Lisle voters opted to change village leadership this week, electing challenger Chris Pecak over 16-year incumbent Joe Broda.

Pecak, who ran on issues of taxes and spending and a lack of transparency by current village officials, collected 2,164 votes to 1,954 for Broda, according to unofficial returns from Tuesday’s voting

.

In Aurora, city staffer Rick Guzman carried DuPage County portions of Illinois’ second-largest city but incumbent alderman-at-large Richard Irvin used support in other areas of the city to win the open mayoral seat.

With unofficial returns from all precincts, Irvin had 7,574 votes to 7,404 for Guzman. Irvin will succeed acting mayor Bob O’Connor who took over after longtime Mayor Tom Weisner stepped down over health concerns. O’Connor was reelected as 10th ward alderman.

In other contested races:

* Linda Jackson won a fifth term as Glendale Heights village president, edging Edwin R. Pope by 206 votes.

* Tom Cauley was won reelection as Hinsdale president over Laura LaPlaca with 51.7 percent of the vote.

* Village trustee Andrew Maglio topped Wayne D. Domke by eight percentage points for Roselle mayor, He’ll replace Mayor Gayle Smolinski, retiring after nearly 24 years in office.

David L. Brummel handily beat Michael Hoffman in Warrenville mayor race to claim a third term.

Naperville elected first African-American to the City Council. Indian Prairie District 204 board member Benny White was the lone newcomer elected, joining three incumbents — Judy Brodhead, Kevin Coyne and John Krummen — who earned reelection.

Running unopposed for top spots in their respective communities were:

Steve Morley (Elmhurst), Diane McGinley (Glen Ellyn), Keith T. Giagnorio (Lombard), Ruben Pineda (West Chicago), Ronald Gunter (Westmont), and Eric Spande (Winfield).

Wheaton Warrenville Unit District 200 voters turned down a $132.5 million referendum that sought to borrow funds for building projects with 54 percent of voters in opposition.