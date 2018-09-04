Naperville celebrates Labor Day with parade

Naperville celebrated Labor Day in style on a sizzling Monday morning with a two-hour parade through downtown.

The city’s traditional end-of-summer event featuring five marching bands, flags and fire trucks, dancers galore as well as candidates for offices ranging from county board to governor.

The parade capped a busy weekend in the DuPage County community, including music, food and fun at Last Fling, which also wrapped up on Monday, Sept. 3.