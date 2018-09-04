Naperville celebrates Labor Day with parade
By Jack Mccarthy Chronicle Media — September 4, 2018
Cub Scouts helped ensure a patriotic feel to Naperville’s Labor Day parade as they worked the streets selling American flags for $1 each. Proceeds benefited local packs. (Photo by Jack McCarthy / Chronicle Media)
A young parade-goer helped operators of an an antique Naperville fire tanker handle a hose at the start of Monday’s Labor Day parade. (Photo by Jack McCarthy / Chronicle Media)
Naperville celebrated Labor Day in style on a sizzling Monday morning with a two-hour parade through downtown.
The city’s traditional end-of-summer event featuring five marching bands, flags and fire trucks, dancers galore as well as candidates for offices ranging from county board to governor.
The parade capped a busy weekend in the DuPage County community, including music, food and fun at Last Fling, which also wrapped up on Monday, Sept. 3.
A young parade goer greets a fearsome Chinese dragon during Monday’s Labor Day parade in Naperville. (Photo by Jack McCarthy / Chronicle Media)
Naperville Central High School cheerleaders march ahead of the Redhawk band during Monday’s Labor Day parade in Naperville. Central was among five high school bands on hand. (Photo by Jack McCarthy / Chronicle Media)
Kids away the next round of candy handouts during Monday’s Naperville Labor Day parade through downtown. (Photo by Jack McCarthy / Chronicle Media)
Incumbent Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner greets parade goers during Monday’s Labor Day parade in Naperville. Rauner was among a series of political candidates on hand as the holiday marks a traditional kickoff to the fall campaigns. (Photo by Jack McCarthy / Chronicle Media)