–Garfunkel, Wynonna, Marsalis and more at NCC this coming season

Art Garfunkel, Wynonna & The Big Noise, Branford Marsalis, The Wailers and Little River Band are just some of the many featured artists in the upcoming 2017-18 Fine and Performing Arts Season at North Central College.

A new show, the Summer of Love, will kick things off in September with music from 1967.

Premiering in December, the College introduces its Home for the Holidays in Naperville series featuring three seasonal concerts: Jim Brickman “A Joyful Christmas,” The Tenors, and Hot Peas ’N Butter “Holi-days From Around the World” as seen on Nick Jr. Returning to North Central’s venues are the familiar faces of Jim Peterik & World Stage, Paddy Homan and the Russian National Ballet, while emerging artists Hypnotic Brass Ensemble and Velvet Caravan make their debut.

Student and faculty musicians, actors and artists also will be featured in numerous events, including the DuPage Symphony Orchestra and Chicago Sinfonietta, which call North Central’s Wentz Concert Hall their suburban home.

North Central College’s 2017-2018 Fine and Performing Arts Season includes:

Rock and Country — Sept 22: Summer of Love; Oct. 14: Wynonna & The Big Noise; Nov. 18: Little River Band; Jan. 20: Jim Peterik & World Stage; May 19: 10,000 Maniacs.

Jazz and Blues — Oct. 7: Kevin Eubanks; Oct. 28: Richie Kotzen; Feb. 24: Regina Carter; “Simply Ella”;

April 13: Hypnotic Brass Ensemble; April 21: An Evening With Branford Marsalis.

Holiday and World Music — Dec. 9: Jim Brickman “A Joyful Christmas”; Dec. 15: The Tenors; Jan. 27: The Wailers; March 10: Art Garfunkel: In Close-Up; March 16: Paddy Homan and the Noble Call.

Cabaret — Jan. 21: Spider Saloff “The Cool Heat of Peggy Lee”; Feb. 25: Tammy McCann “Tenderly Nat King Cole”; March 25: Velvet Caravan; April 29: Philip Fortenberry “The Hands of Liberace”; May 20: Tommy Hensel.

Youth Audiences — Dec. 16: Hot Peas ‘N Butter “Holidays From Around the World” ; March 10: Art-sPower National Touring Theatre “Harry the Dirty Dog”; April 7: Dallas Children’s Theater “How I Became a Pirate”; April 21: Theatreworks USA “The Cat in the Hat”; May 6: ArtsPower National Touring Theatre “Are You My Mother?”

Classical and Dance — Jan. 14: Chicago Sinfonietta “Annual Tribute Concert to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: Ask Your Mama”; Feb. 18: Berlin Philharmonic Piano Quartet; May 5: Russian National Ballet Theatre “Romeo and Juliet” and “Carmen”.

North Central College Jazz — Sept. 15: An Evening With Jazz Pianist Chris White; Oct. 13: An Evening With Jazz Vocalist Janice Borla; Nov. 3: An Evening With Jazz Trumpeter Art Davis; Nov. 15: The Fall Great Evening of Jazz; Dec. 8: 5th Annual Jazz Faculty Christmas Concert; Jan. 12: An Evening With Jazz Saxophonist Mitch Paliga; Feb. 9: An Evening With Jazz Vibraphonist Brad Stirtz; March 9: An Evening of Big Band; April 27: Revenge of the Rhythm Section Featuring Bassist Kelly Sill and Drummer Jack Mouse; May 18: An Evening With Jazz Trombonist Tim Coffman; May 23: The Spring Great Evening of Jazz.

North Central College Music — Oct. 20: Homecoming Concert; Oct. 25: Honors Choral Invitational Con-cert; Nov. 14: Department of Bands Invitational Concert; Nov. 16: Symphony Band and Chamber Players Fall Concert; Feb. 16: “Explore the Sound X”; March 3: Chords for Kids Concert for Children With Au-tism; March 8: Symphony Band and Chamber Players Winter Concert; April 25: Concert Winds Return From Tour Concert; April 26: Chamber Singers “Metamorphosis”; May 5: DuPage Symphony Orchestra with Concert Choir and Women’s Chorale; May 17: Cardinal Chorus and Chamber Strings Spring Con-cert; May 21: Department of Bands Spring Concert; May 22: Concert Choir and Women’s Chorale “Grad-uation Finale!” Concert.

North Central College Theatre — Oct. 5-8: “Machinal”; Oct. 18-22: “Wonder of the World”; Nov. 9-12: “Sweet Charity”; Feb. 1-4: “Iphigenia Among the Taurians”; Feb. 28-March 4: “I Love You, You’re Per-fect, Now Change”; April 19-22: “The Flick”; May 3-6: “Almost Living”; May 24-27: “Vinegar Tom”.

Performance information is subject to change; visit northcentralcollege.edu/show throughout the sea-son for updates.

Tickets for these and all other performances are now on sale. Patrons can select as few as three perfor-mances and receive a 10 percent discount off the total ticket price.

Other discounts are also available. Call the North Central College Box Office at 630-637-SHOW (7469) or visit northcentralcollege.edu/show or the box office at the Fine Arts Center, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naper-ville.

