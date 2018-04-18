—- Adoption matters to staff at Kane County Animal Shelter

Inside the Kane County Animal Shelter you will find all kinds of lovable pets available for adoption.

A grey, shorthair tabby cat named Lily, who has been at the shelter since September 2017, and a pit bull named Chance are just a few pets that are looking for a forever home.

Brett Youngsteadt, KCAS administrator, said that the primary goal at the shelter is to reunite animals with their owners first and foremost. But when it’s clear the animals are strays without owners, adoption is the next option.

Animals stay at the shelter and get cared for until they are adopted, as long as it may take. While it may seem that the shelter doesn’t have very many animals up for adoption at one time, the staff sees this as an accomplishment. They are always seeking zero animals on the adoption floor, since this means they are all being taken care of in a happy home.

“We don’t rush the process,” said Youndsteadt, “we want to ensure they find the perfect adopter.”

Of course, the staff does get attached to the residents during their stay.

Youngsteadt spoke about one of their past animals, Luna the bunny, who he would keep in his office during the day and admitted that “it’s hard to not get attached”.

The staff makes an effort to socialize with all the animals in their care, getting to know their unique personalities and learn to provide a better explanation of who they are to potential adopters.

Chihuahuas and pit bulls are among the most common breeds to populate shelters, and this trend holds true at KCAS, which is evident as the only two dogs currently available are of those breeds.

Youngsteadt advises those interested in adoption to do three things: know your breeds, know your lifestyle and do a little bit of homework.

“If you’re a couch potato, get a pug. It will be perfect for you,” joked Youngsteadt about choosing the right animal for your lifestyle.

Once you have “done your homework” and know which pet is right, you can visit the Kane County Animal Hospital, fill out an adoption application and waiver and get to meet the animals.

You can spend time with your favorite cat in the free-range cat room or take one of the dogs outside for a walk.

The pets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. So, if you see one you love, be sure to head over to the shelter as soon as you can. The adoption fees are $200 for dogs and $100 for cats.

Adoptions start at 10 a.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. on weekends. For more information on adoption, volunteering or donating, visit their website at Kanecountypets.com or head over to their Facebook page @kanecountyanimalcontrol.

—- Adoption matters to staff at Kane County Animal Shelter —-