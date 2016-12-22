— Amazon announces 1,000 warehouse jobs in Aurora

Aurora can look forward to 1,000 new warehouse fulfillment jobs in the near future, according to a joint announcement by cyber-retail giant Amazon and the Intersect Illinois economic development group.

The company will open two fulfillment warehouses along Route 59. At the 1 million sq. ft. Aurora facility, employees will pack and ship small items such as books and electronics, as well as “small consumer goods,” according to a press release. The other 400,000 sq. ft. facility will ship larger items such as big-screen televisions.

Amazon employs more than 5,000 people in shipping centers in Romeoville, Joliet, Monee and Edwardsville, the company press release said. According to the Amazon website, in Joliet, full-time factory fulfillment jobs pay $13 per hour, or around $25,350, with health benefits and a 401K retirement program with company match.

“In just over two years, Illinois has proven itself to be an ideal location from which Amazon can continue offering customers our vast selection and superfast shipping speeds,” said Akash Chauhan, Amazon’s vice president of North American operations, in a press release. “We’re excited to be growing and creating even more full-time jobs that offer comprehensive benefits on day one as well as generous maternity and parental leave benefits.”

Amazon began same-day delivery in June 2015 in certain Illinois regions on certain products purchased with an Amazon Prime membership.

“With a talented workforce, central location in the Unites States and the North American market, and a world-class transportation hub, Illinois is proving it has assets no other state can offer,” said Intersect Illinois CEO James Schultz in a statement.

The move comes just under the wire, as the Economic Development for a Growing Economy (EDGE) payroll tax credit is set to expire Dec. 31, 2016 and has not been renewed by the General Assembly.

The company will receive $12.9 million over 10 years to hire 1,000 employees, according to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. In the past, Amazon received about $10,800 in tax credits per employee hired, Crain’s Chicago Business reported.

The city of Aurora will also provide an incentive of a $400,000 property tax abatement the first three years for the company’s new warehouses on Duke Parkway in an industrial area on the northeast side of Aurora. Construction is expected to begin in the spring.

The Aurora City Council passed the tax abatement under cover of secrecy in October under the code names “Project Bubba” and “Bubba Junior,” because the Illinois DCEO had rights to make the first announcement.

“Amazon’s investment in Aurora is a testament to our growing economy, streamlined business process and dedicated workforce,” said Aurora Mayor Robert J. O’Connor in a press release. “To bring 1,000 new jobs to Aurora at one location is unprecedented and to do so via Amazon, one of the most recognized brands in the world, is monumental.”

