An alley full of art in downtown Aurora 

An alley full of art in downtown AuroraPhotos by Jack McCarthy / for Chronicle Media — August 30, 2018
Hundreds of art lovers took advantage of a sunny summer day to descend on downtown Aurora to view the works of several dozen artists at last Saturday’s Alley Arts Festival on the Water Street Mall. The grassroots event drew around 60 artists working in a variety of medium—from painting and illustration to clay and chalk—while also featuring musical performances, food and drink.
Photos by Jack McCarthy / Chronicle Media