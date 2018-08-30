An alley full of art in downtown Aurora 

Photos by Jack McCarthy / for Chronicle MediaAugust 30, 2018

Hundreds of art lovers took advantage of a sunny summer day to descend on  downtown Aurora to view the works of several dozen artists at last Saturday’s Alley Arts Festival on the Water Street Mall. The grassroots event drew around 60 artists working in a variety of medium—from painting and illustration to clay and chalk—while also featuring musical performances, food and drink.  

 

 

 

Photos by Jack McCarthy / Chronicle Media 

