— Argument in Aurora leads to attempted murder charges

A 25-year-old Aurora man has been charged with attempted murder after running a woman over with his vehicle during a domestic-related incident that occurred Saturday, Sept. 30 in Aurora.

According to Aurora police, Edgar Alejandro Cruz-Gonzalez, 1600 block of Plumtree Lane, is also charged with aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon which are both felonies; as well as two counts each of domestic battery and drunken driving, which are misdemeanors.

Aurora Police Department spokesman Dan Ferrelli said police were called to the 1000 block of Lebanon Street around 11:59 p.m. for reports of a crash involving a 39-year-old female pedestrian and a pickup truck. When police arrived, they located the female victim lying in the street suffering from critical injuries, Ferrelli said.

As officers investigated, they learned that Cruz-Gonzalez and the victim, who he was related to, had gotten into an argument during a gathering in the basement of a nearby home.

Sometime during the argument, Cruz-Gonzalez stormed out of the home and attempted to leave. The victim came running out behind him, yelling for him to stop, police said.

Cruz-Gonzalez got into his pickup truck, backed out of the driveway and began to drive northbound when the victim jumped in front of his truck to prevent him from leaving the scene, Ferrelli said. That’s when Cruz-Gonzalez pressed on his accelerator and struck the woman, apparently on purpose, police said.

The woman was knocked to the ground and drug approximately 10 feet before Cruz-Gonzalez stopped his truck, police said.

The victim was transported to an Aurora hospital for treatment and later transferred to a different suburban hospital for critical but apparently, nonlife-threatening injuries.

According to Ferrelli, Cruz-Gonzalez remained on the scene following the incident, and was arrested for drunken driving.

The additional charges were later added and authorized by the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office after Cruz-Gonzalez was interviewed by detectives.

Police are not elaborating on the relationship between the Cruz-Gonzalez and the injured woman because doing so would identify the victim of a crime, police said.

— Argument in Aurora leads to attempted murder charges —-