—–  Aurora boy drowns while playing with friends in Fox River  

Aurora fire officials are warning residents of the dangers of the Fox River after an 11-year-old boy drowned on Sept. 23 while playing with friends in the water.

According to Aurora Fire Department Marshal Javan Cross, Connor Lasley, 200 block of Locust Avenue, was found about 50 feet from shore after a nearly 50-minute search.

Fire officials said that the incident began around 2:29 p.m. near 430 N. River St. where three juvenile males had been playing in the water.

Lasley’s friend’s said the boy ventured out into deeper water when they noticed he began to struggle. Officials said none of the boys knew how to swim, so instead of attempting to rescue their friend, the juveniles called 911 for help.

It took 20 firefighters and divers 49 minutes to find Lasley in the water, Cross said

“Despite intensive attempts to revive Connor by both Aurora firefighters and the emergency room staff, Connor succumbed to his injuries,” Cross said.

He offered his condolences to the Lasley family.

“While the water levels have receded, the Fox River still presents risks,” he said.

Drop-offs in depth, the river’s current and debris in the water each present challenges to swimmers, regardless of skill level and experience, Cross said.

Connor Lasley was a student at Washington Middle School in Aurora. He is survived by his parents, Damon and Sabrina (Saxe) Lasley of Aurora; his siblings, Dylan (Kirstin) Lasley, Cyrena Lasley and Caleb Lasley; his nephews, Bastion and Oswin; his paternal grandmother, Charlotte Lasley of Rockford and maternal grandparents, Jim and Debra Saxe of Hanover Park.

Services were held Sept. 28 in Aurora. A memorial service will be held at a later date, according to Lasley’s obituary.

