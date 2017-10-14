— Aurora boy suffers serious injuries from pit bull attack

A 10-year-old Aurora boy was seriously injured Friday, Oct. 13 after being mauled by two pit bull dogs while he walked to school, Aurora police said.

Police are working with Aurora Animal Care and Control to track down one of the two dogs who got away after the attack and remains on the loose.

According to police, the incident occurred around 9:50 a.m. in the 1000 block of Jackson Street. A 31-year-old woman who witnessed the attack spooked the dogs away when she drove up to the scene to assist the boy. She immediately called 911 for help.

Aurora Police Department spokesman Dan Ferrelli said the child was taken to an Aurora hospital for initial treatment, and then transferred to a suburban Chicago hospital for additional care. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Following the attack, officers were able to identify the owner of the two dogs, who lives in unincorporated Aurora. Ferrelli said the owner is known to Aurora Animal Care and Control.

One of the two dogs involved in the attack was captured in the 800 block of Watson Street shortly after the attack occurred. Police said the animal will be observed for rabies before any decision is made about its future.

The second dog involved in the attack remains on the loose. The dog, named “Cash”, is white with brown patches and a chubby build, Ferrelli said.

The animal’s owner said the dog has been known to venture toward Phillips Park in the 1000 block of Ray Moses Drive.

“If you see the dog, do not approach it,” Ferrelli said. “Call 911 immediately.”

Police said several citations are pending against the owner from Aurora Animal Care and Control. Because the owner lives in an unincorporated area of Aurora, Kane County Animal Control was also notified of the incident.

