— Aurora man charged with killing his wife

A 56-year-old Aurora man has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly killing his wife on Thursday, April 26, and then trying to take his own life, Aurora police said.

According to Aurora Police Department spokesman Dan Ferrelli, officers were called to the couple’s home in the 400 block of South Ohio Street around 4:20 p.m. by a relative who had found the pair suffering from apparent stab wounds.

The relative was asked by another family member to check on Carlos Nunez after he missed work on Thursday, which was apparently out of character for him, Ferrelli said

Investigators who arrived on scene found Nunez suffering from stab wounds to his chest and wrists. They spoke with Nunez and learned that he had allegedly beat and choked his wife, Jovita Nunez, to death inside the home. Police said Carlos Nunez then tried to take his own life by injuring himself.

Jovita Nunez, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene while Carlos Nunez was taken by Aurora paramedics to a local hospital for treatment. He remains under police guard and is expected to survive.

The police are not aware of any prior domestic calls taken from the Nunez home, Ferrelli said.

The couple has adult children who were not in the home at the time of the incident.

An autopsy on Jovita Nunez was scheduled for Friday at the Kane County Coroner’s Office.

