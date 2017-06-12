— Aurora man faces 2 murder charges following weekend shooting

A 24-year-old Aurora man was charged with two counts of first degree murder following the shooting death of an Aurora man that occurred over the June 10-11 weekend.

Anthony Medina, 1100 block of Gates St., is being held on $3 million bail.

According to Aurora police, Medina is charged with the death of Rodolfo Rocha Jr., 34, 1100 block of Superior St., who was shot and killed early on the morning of June 10.

Aurora police Department spokesman Dan Ferrelli said officers were called to 1100 block of Grove Street around 12:35 a.m. for reports of a gunshot victim.

Detectives learned that Rocha and several other friends were standing outside a Grove Street home when Medina and another man allegedly walked up, produced handguns and began firing at the group.

When police arrived, they found Rocha suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Ferrelli said.

Medina and the other alleged shooter ran from the scene after the shots were fired, according to police.

Around 1:55 a.m. a patrol officer spotted Medina walking in the 400 block of North Farnsworth and after taking note that he fit the description of one of the suspects, took him into custody without incident.

Also around the same time as Rocha’s shooting, a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off at an Aurora hospital for treatment. The man was not cooperative with investigators and police have not ruled out that the shootings may be connected, Ferrelli said.

A definite motive has not been established but gang motivation has not been ruled out, Ferrelli said.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora Police Investigations at (630) 256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000. Calls to Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest qualify for a cash reward of up to $5000.

Tips can also be submitted through the Aurora Police Department’s free app available from iTunes, the Android Market, or Amazon App Store. Simply search for “My Police Department”, find the Aurora Police, and download.

— Aurora man faces 2 murder charges following weekend shooting —