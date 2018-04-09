A 57-year-old Aurora man is being hailed as a hero after saving the life of a man he pulled from a burning vehicle.

Aurora police released footage captured by the dashcam of responding officers who came upon the scene of the fiery crash around 12:12 a.m. March 31 in the 1600 block of E. New York St.

In the video, Aurora resident Jose Martinez is seen pulling 34-year-old Anselmo Baca-Vazquez, of Warrenville, from his burning vehicle after it was involved in a single-vehicle crash across from Martinez’s home.

A second citizen, Devin Johnson, 29, of Aurora, then pulls Baca-Vazquez’s unconscious body further back from the burning vehicle as police descend on the scene and make sure there were no other victims inside.

Baca-Vazquez suffered third-degree burns to approximately 12 percent of his body, as well as many lacerations. He was transported to a suburban Chicago hospital for treatment but is expected to survive.

VIEW: Official Aurora police video of the crash

“To say Jose’s actions were heroic and brave are an understatement,” said Aurora Police Department spokesman Dan Ferrelli. “Had he not taken immediate action, the driver would not have lived. Devin should also be commended for assuring the man was out of harm’s way. Outstanding job, gentlemen.”

Police said Joel Olvera, 25 from Aurora, also assisted at the scene.

According to crash reports, Johnson witnessed Baca-Vazquez driving eastbound on New York Street with no headlights. The vehicle then veered off the road and burst into flames.

Baca-Vazquez was charged with drunken driving, failure to reduce speed, no insurance, improper lane usage and no lights when required.

— Aurora man hailed as hero after a life-saving rescue —-