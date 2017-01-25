Aurora man shot to death inside home

An 18-year-old Aurora man was shot and killed Monday, Jan. 23 inside an Aurora Township home following what Kane County Sheriff’s Deputies are calling a domestic-related incident.

According to deputies, officers were called to a home in the 600 block of South Gladstone Avenue around 1 p.m. for a report of someone who had been shot inside the home.

When deputies arrived, they found Jared Peters suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Peters allegedly gained entry to the home and confronted a woman inside whom he had dated in the past, deputies said.

At some point during the confrontation, shots were fired.

The exact details surrounding what occurred inside the home remains under investigation, but the incident is believed to be isolated, according to deputies

A gun was recovered from inside the home, but no one was taken into custody. Detectives are not looking for anyone else related to the incident, deputies said

Kane County Director of Administration Patrick Gengler said that around the time of the shooting, reports of a suspicious person in the area of the Gladstone address were called in. Detectives determined that the suspicious person was, in fact, Peters.

The investigation remains ongoing. Kane County Sheriff’s Deputies are being assisted by the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force, Kane County Coroner’s Office, and the Aurora Police Department.

