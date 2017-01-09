—  Aurora to mark 25th anniversary of ‘Wayne’s World’ release

It’s a most excellent movie and it might not have been filmed in Aurora, but for a quarter of a century Aurorans have (mostly) embraced references to the movie that made Wayne and Garth a part of pop culture.

“Wayne’s World” was released in theaters in February 1992 after a popular run as a Saturday Night Live sketch. After almost 25 years, Aurora is getting ready to celebrate the movie that put the city on the map.

Aurora Downtown, along with the city of Aurora and the Aurora Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, is assisting in organizing a six-month-long celebration of the movie.

The idea came from If These Walls Could Talk owner Jen Rauch, who is a fan of the movies.

Rauch said the anniversary is an opportunity to shine the spotlight on the city. She is looking forward to hosting the first Wayne’s World-themed event at her shop during February’s First Fridays events.

The Feb. 3 event officially kicks off Party On! 25 Years of Wayne’s World with a poster contest from 7 to 11 p.m. at If These Walls Could Talk. Those in attendance are invited to wear their best flannels.

The celebration in its entirety will feature about a dozen events from Feb. 3 through July 4. Events include a look-alike contest, an air guitar competition, movie screenings at Two Brothers Brew N View and Paramount Theatre’s Classic Movie Monday, a doughnut tasting, and more.

Cardboard cutouts of Wayne and Garth will visit various locations in downtown Aurora. Selfies with the cutouts are encouraged and fans are asked to use the hashtag #partyonaurora when posting them to social media.

A grassroots group of about 10 locals that includes a mix of business owners, volunteers, and community members started planning the celebration last summer.

Events and activities will be held at a variety of locations throughout Aurora including SciTech Hands On Museum, Aurora Regional Fire Museum, Two Brothers Roundhouse, Paramount Theatre, David L. Pierce Art and History Museum, and others. Luigi’s Pizza is renaming their arcade Noah’s Arcade after Noah Vanderhoff’s arcade in the movie.

The celebration will culminate in an attempt to claim a world record for the most amount of people head banging to Bohemian Rhapsody at RiverEdge Park in Aurora before the July 4 fireworks.

Fans of Wayne’s World are also invited to visit the replica Pacer car on display in the Hollywood Casino near the rear entrance.

For a complete listing of events, visit Aurora Downtown on Facebook and the events calendar at www.auroradowntown.org.

