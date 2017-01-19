— Aurora police investigate armed robbery, vehicle hijacking

An Aurora liquor store was the site of an armed robbery this week, and police continue to search for their suspect who fled the scene in a hijacked vehicle.

Police are asking for the public’s help in capturing the man who stuck-up the Randall Liquors store, 300 block of East Galena Boulevard, on Jan. 17

Officers responded to a panic alarm at Randall Liquors around 8:35 p.m. and learned that a man, dressed in black with his face partially covered, had entered the store with a handgun and approached two male workers, ages 39 and 40, according to Aurora Police Department spokesman Dan Ferrelli.

The suspect allegedly struck the 40-year-old man in the head with a handgun and ordered both employees to lay on the ground while he stole cash and liquor.

When the suspect left the store, he approached a 39-year-old man and 41-year-old woman who were inside a gray 2004 Ford Escape that had been parked in the liquor store parking lot.

The suspect demanded the vehicle at gunpoint, and took-off from the scene, Ferrelli said.

As officers arrived to the liquor store in response to the panic alarm, they witnessed the stolen SUV exiting the parking lot at a high rate of speed. One officer followed the vehicle and learned that the robbery suspect was inside, Ferrelli said.

The officer pursued the suspect through several neighborhoods before terminating the chase as a result of the slick roads and heavy traffic.

Shortly afterward, officers learned that the SUV had run off the roadway and over a curb at Downer Place and Root Street. Witnesses allegedly saw the suspect get out of the SUV and enter a dark-colored sedan, similar to a Pontiac Grand Am, that was last seen traveling southbound on Root Street.

A gun and proceeds from the robbery were located in the hijacked SUV, which is being processed for evidence by Aurora Police.

The suspect was described as possibly a mixed-race man with a light to medium complexion; approximately 6’0” with a thin build, dressed in black, and with his face partially covered, Ferrelli said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora Police Investigations at (630) 256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000. Calls to Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest qualify for a cash reward of up to $5,000.

Tips can also be submitted through the Aurora Police Department’s free app available from iTunes, the Android Market, or Amazon App Store. Simply search for “My Police Department”, find the Aurora Police, and download.

