—- Aurora Uber driver facing weapons charges

A 53-year-old Uber/Lyft driver from Aurora is facing weapons charges after he allegedly fired several shots at a vehicle in which he was involved in a crash on Oct. 2, Aurora police said.

According to Aurora Police Department spokesman Dan Ferrelli, Ray Buckner, 700 block of East Benton Street, has been charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm following the incident that occurred around 7:20 p.m. near East Avenue and Fulton Street.

Buckner was picking up fares in his 2017 Chrysler 200 when the crash occurred, according to police.

He was apparently traveling on East Avenue when he collided with a westbound 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer, driven by a 35-year-old Aurora woman, at the intersection with Fulton Street.

The crash caused the woman’s Trailblazer to become lodged in a telephone pole and when she backed her vehicle up in order to reposition it out of the roadway, her lone passenger, a 39-year-old Aurora woman, screamed that Buckner had a gun, Ferrelli said.

At that point, fearing for her safety, the woman sped from the scene southbound on East Avenue.

Buckner then fired several shots at the vehicle, but none of the shots hit their target or anything else, police said.

An officer patrolling nearby heard the crash and the gunshots and responded to the scene where Buckner was located.

Police were able to track down the woman involved because her license plate fell off due to the crash. They also followed a trail of fluid to her passenger’s home in the 600 block of Spring Street.

Buckner was the only person inside his vehicle when the crash occurred. Neither he nor the two women involved were injured.

Ferrelli said the driver of the Trailblazer received citations for running a stop sign and driving with a revoked license.

Buckner did have a valid concealed carry license and FOID card, police said.

His bail was set at $4,000. He posted bond and was released from custody on Oct. 3.

—- Aurora Uber driver facing weapons charges —