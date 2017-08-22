— Aurora’s mayor marks ‘fast-paced’ 100 days in office  

A pedestrian bridge connecting the East and West sides of Aurora across the Fox River is soon to be a reality, thanks to a $3.5 million grant recently received by the city.

The announcement came from Mayor Richard Irvin on Friday afternoon (Aug. 18) as he addressed his first 100 days in office to a packed crowd of supporters at Aurora University’s Crimi Auditorium.

The dream of a bridge is “no longer just a rendering” Irvin said, noting that construction is expected to begin in early 2018.

“It’s been a fast-paced 100 days under Mayor Irvin,” City spokesman Clayton Muhammad said. “We call him a mayor on the move. We are a city on the move. We are in perpetual motion.”

From promoting education to public safety and economic development, Irvin highlighted his most important endeavors since taking office 100 days ago. He made it a priority to visit schools, churches and business, as well as inspire the city’s youth.

“We have to support our children and their dreams,” Irvin said. “We have to help them dare to dream. It’s our job and our responsibility to make sure of that.”

He said it’s important to have an education initiative and work with all city districts to see see that those initiatives are followed through.

“We need to strengthen intergovernmental collaboration across the board,” Irvin said, adding it’s up to state representatives, county boards, educators and community leaders to make Aurora the best it can be.

Police and Fire Department representatives spoke of their last 100 days under Irvin’s tenure, which included the construction of a new fire station, the addition of an ambulance and the hiring of four police officers and 19 paramedic/firefighters.

“Mayor Irvin and the city continue to invest in public safety and have allowed us to have a fully staffed fire department to meet the increasing needs of our city,” Fire Chief Gary Krienitz said.

Irvin spoke of his intent to sue the owner of the old Copley Hospital building in federal court and to build economic development across the board.

“It’s about jobs, opportunity and economic development right here in Aurora,” he said. “It was an honor to be alderman at large for 10 years, now it’s my honor to be mayor. I want to work with aldermen to make sure we take Aurora to the next level.”

Irvin acknowledged that his first 100 days could constitute as a “honeymoon period”.

“As you know, honeymoon periods come to an end. I don’t know when that’s going to happen,” he said.

But, with 1,361 days left in office, he’s going to make sure he uses every day wisely, he said.

“I’m going to have to make some tough decisions, but know everything I’m doing is for the greater good of Aurora. To make this be successful, we need everyone to be involved,” Irvin said during his speech’s closing. if you think we’ve done a lot up to this point, I want you to recognize, this is just the beginning.”

Just prior to the start of the event, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner was on-hand to sign legislation that extends the River Edge Redevelopment Zone Historic Tax Credit. Mayor Irvin testified in Springfield and lobbied for the legislation during his first two days in office in May.

The River Edge Redevelopment Zone Program (RERZ) helps revive and redevelop environmentally challenged properties adjacent to rivers in Illinois. The River Edge Redevelopment Zone Act authorizes the Illinois Department of Commerce to designate zones in five cities: Aurora, East St. Louis, Elgin, Peoria and Rockford.

— Aurora’s mayor marks ‘fast-paced’ 100 days in office —-