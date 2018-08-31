— Broadway series, eclectic shows highlight Paramount schedule

First in a series of stories on fall arts in the region.

There’s no need to travel to downtown Chicago for entertainment needs this fall. Aurora’s Paramount Theatre certainly has you covered.

Amidst a lot of changes to the theatre, including cosmetic renovations and plans to increase the number of shows, there is a slew of exciting programming coming over the next few months to cater to interests of all kinds.

Their Broadway series is currently underway with Legally Blonde, which is scheduled to run from Sept. 5-Oct. 21, followed by The Wizard of Oz, which will run from Nov. 14 to Jan. 6.

Here are other of the upcoming fall shows:

Oct. 25 — Ballet Folklorico — Returning once again to the Paramount, Ballet Folklorico brings a celebration of Mexican culture for audiences to enjoy. Ballet Folklorico have been together for over 30 years and always thrill with their beautiful dance, music and costumes.

Oct. 26 — Purple Reign (Prince Tribute Show) — If you ever dreamed of seeing Prince live, for one night only this show will bring you as close as you can get. Jason Tenner plays Prince and portrays him flawlessly with his looks, sounds and mannerisms. The show is Rated R for explicit lyrics and sexuality.

Oct. 28 — Barbra and Frank — Barbra Streisand and Frank Sinatra never had the opportunity to perform together, but this show is the vision of what it would have been like if “the concert that never was” occurred. The performers sound unmistakably like Barbra and Frank and will bring all your favorite classic tunes to life.

Nov. 2 — Craig Ferguson Hobo Fabulous Tour — For the first time ever at the Paramount, Craig Ferguson will take the stage as part of his Hobo Fabulous Tour. A former Host of The Late Late Show, actor, director and much more, Ferguson will perform some hilarious stand-up.

Nov. 20 — David Sedaris — New York Times Bestselling author and humorist, Sedaris, will be at the Paramount for one night only and the show is nearly sold-out already, and according to Paramount’s VP of Programming and Sales Jim Jarvis, nobody entertains like David Sedaris. Watch as he tells stories and reads excerpts from his books, including his newest, Calypso.

Nov. 29-Dec. 23 — Second City Holiday Revue Holidazed and Confused — Want to laugh your way through the holidays? Second City can help as they take over the Copley Theatre (located across the street from the Paramount). This returning show is not for the faint-of-heart and will poke fun at literally every single holiday without holding back. Through a mix of improv and sketch comedy, Second City will wonderfully distract you from the craziness that is the holidays.

Tickets are available now for all of these upcoming shows at paramountaurora.com.

— Broadway series, eclectic shows highlight Paramount schedule —-