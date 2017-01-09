Structural steel has been erected and workers have shrugged off recent cold to continue work last week on an addition to East Aurora High School. The new space would house classrooms, a new fine arts wing as well as renovations to existing areas.

Work is also proceeding on the new football field and stadium with an area for future stands framed by large bricks while the artificial turf football field will be placed over an area that’s already been graded.

East Aurora’s football teams will play at Aurora Christian High School for the 2017 season and return to their new home in 2018.

(Photos by Jack McCarthy / Chronicle Media)

— Cold doesn’t slow construction at East Aurora —