Firefighters had trouble reaching an airplane that crashed last Friday in tall corn near Aurora Airport in unincorporated Sugar Grove.

But ultimately, the Geneva pilot and passenger of the Piper Seneca — Edward Bonifas, 58, and his wife, Carmella Bonifas, 65 — were uninjured and able to return home safely.

Patrick Gengler, Kane County Sheriff’s Office Director of Administration, said sheriff’s deputies, Sugar Grove police and Sugar Grove Fire Department personnel responded at around 7:10 a.m. last Friday to the area of Aurora Airport for a report of a small plane that had landed in a nearby corn field.

In reporting the crash, Bonifas told emergency personnel that he and his wife were uninjured.

However, “due to the corn not yet being harvested,” fire personnel at first were unable to locate or reach the plane, Gengler said.

Aurora Fire Department personnel used a ladder truck to get a view from above the field, and while firefighters were not able to see the plane, Boniface could see the ladder truck. He ultimately directed fire personnel, who used an all-terrain vehicle to get to to the plane.

Boniface and his wife were checked for injuries by emergency services personnel and released at the scene.

Boniface told officials he had just taken off from the Aurora Airport and was flying to Arizona when he experienced some sort of emergency in the air.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are conducting an investigation into the exact cause of the crash.

–Couple okay after plane crashes in Sugar Grove–