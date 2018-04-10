Disabilities don’t limit these hockey players at annual festival

The 14th Annual Toyota-USA Hockey Disabled Hockey Festival kicked off at three locations in the west and northwest suburbs last weekend, featuring 128 teams and nearly 1,700 players from the United States and Canada in the largest event of its kind. Some games featuring special needs players were staged last weekend at the Fox Valley Ice Arena in Geneva. Competition continues this weekend featuring Paralympic gold medal-winning USA Sled Hockey team

Photos by Jon Langham/ for Chronicle Media