Disabilities don’t limit these hockey players at annual festival

Matt Cox of the Blackhawks Special A team fires a shot at goal between two opponents from the Michigan FAR Flyers.
The 14th Annual Toyota-USA Hockey Disabled Hockey Festival kicked off at three locations in the west and northwest suburbs last weekend, featuring 128 teams and nearly 1,700 players from the United States and Canada in the largest event of its kind. Some games featuring special needs players were staged last weekend at the Fox Valley Ice Arena in Geneva. Competition continues this weekend featuring Paralympic gold medal-winning USA Sled Hockey team
Photos by Jon Langham/ for Chronicle Media
The Blackhawks Special A team moves out on to the ice as they sub for their other teammates.
Jace Kladis of the Blackhawks Special A team, comes over to the side to celebrate his goal with his teammates and coaches.
Tim Adams of the Blackhawks Special A team takes a tumble as he mixes it up with opponent Kevin Holloway of the Michigan FAR Flyers.