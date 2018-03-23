— East Aurora teacher faces sexual assault charges .

An East Aurora School District 131 Kindergarten teacher is facing multiple felony charges following allegations that he had inappropriate sexual contact with two children under the age of 13.

According to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office, Juan Avendano, 62, has been charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, Class X felony, 5 counts aggravated criminal sexual abuse, Class 2 felony, and indecent solicitation of a child, Class 3 felony.

He was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal Service at his home on March 19.

Prosecutors said the alleged conduct that led to Avendano’s arrest happened between April 2014 and March 2018.

Avendano was placed on administrative leave from his job at Bardwell Elementary School on March 8 after school district officials learned about the investigation.

The school district said the investigation stemmed from behavior between Avendano and a student.

“Our top priority is the safety and emotional well-being of our students,” the district posted in a memo to parents. “District 131 has worked very hard to establish a culture of trust within our school communities. Anything that threatens to erode student safety our our culture of trust is something we take very, very seriously.”

The district will continue to cooperate with the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information should contact the Kane County Child Advocacy Center at 630-208-5160.

Avendano’s bail was set at $250,000. If convicted of the most serious offense, he faces a minimum sentence of six years in prison.

The West Aurora School District 129 has also issued a warning to parents about an investigation regarding the conduct of an unspecified employee.

School officials said the district has already taken “immediate interim measures to ensure the safety and well-being of all students during this investigatory process.” As part of these measures, the employee will not be at school while the district’s investigation is pending, and will have no contact with students during this time.

“The district is legally obligated to maintain confidentiality of student and personnel information,” the memo stated. “As such, the district is strictly limited as to the information that can be shared with the public. Please know, however, that our number one priority is the welfare, safety and education of our students.”

No formal charges have been filed in this case.

— East Aurora teacher faces sexual assault charges . —