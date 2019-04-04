Eight years later, missing Aurora boy may have been found

Young Timmothy Pitzen of Aurora was with his mother in a hotel room in 2011 when she killed herself, according to police.

He was nowhere to be found when police arrived at the scene.

Now, the Aurora youth missing for nearly eight years may have been found.

On Wednesday, April 3, Sharonville, Ohio said they had located a 14-year-old male who identified himself as Timmothy Pitzen, who told police he had escaped from a Red Roof Inn in southern Ohio.

The Sharonville police report stated that the youth had escaped two men described as kidnappers from the unidentified Red Roof Inn where he was being held.

The youth “kept running across a bridge” into Kentucky, police said.

“Timmothy described the two kidnappers as two (white) males, body-builder type build,” the police report stated. “One had black curly hair, Mt. Dew shirt and jeans (and) has a spider web tattoo on his neck. The other was short in stature and had a snake tattoo on his arms.”

Police in the region were dispatched to area Red Roof Inns to try to find the men, but were unsuccessful.

The teen said they were driving a late model Ford SUV with Wisconsin plates.

NBC5 reported that the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Louisville was working with the FBI in Cincinnati and police in Aurora.

Two Aurora police officers were reportedly en route to the region according to reports.

Timmothy Pitzen was 6-years-old when he disappeared on May 11, 2011. His mother, Amy Fry Pitzen, picked him up from Greeman Elementary School in Aurora to take him on a three-day holiday to a zoo and a Wisconsin water park.

Amy Fry Pitzen then committed suicide in a Rockford motel, leaving a note that Timmothy was safe and would never be found.