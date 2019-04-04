FBI: Youth found in Cincinnati area is not Timmothy Pitzen

Federal Bureau of Investigation officials in Cincinnati say a teen found found wandering in a northern Kentucky town on Wednesday is not Timmothy Pitzen, the Aurora boy missing for nearly eight years.

A 14-year-old male claimed to be Pitzen after he reportedly asked residents in a northern Kentucky community for help.

“Although we are disappointed that this turned out to be a hoax, we remain diligent in our search for Timmothy, as our missing person’s case remains unsolved,” an Aurora police department spokesman said in a statement on Thursday.

Timmothy Pitzen was 6-years-old when he disappeared on May 11, 2011. His mother, Amy Fry-Pitzen, picked him up from Greeman Elementary School in Aurora to take him on a three-day holiday to a zoo and a Wisconsin water park.

His father Jim Pitzen had dropped him off to school that morning and went to pick him up, only to be told his wife had taken the boy out of school earlier that day.

Amy Fry-Pitzen then committed suicide in a Rockford motel, leaving a note that Timmothy was safe and would never be found.

On Wednesday, April 3, Sharonville, Ohio police said they had located a 14-year-old male who identified himself as Timmothy Pitzen and told police he had escaped from a Red Roof Inn in southern Ohio.

The Sharonville police report stated that the youth claimed to have escaped two men described as kidnappers from the unidentified Red Roof Inn where he was being held.

The youth “kept running across a bridge” into Kentucky, police said.

“Timmothy described the two kidnappers as two (white) males, body-builder type build,” the police report stated. “One had black curly hair, Mt. Dew shirt and jeans (and) has a spider web tattoo on his neck. The other was short in stature and had a snake tattoo on his arms.”

Police in the region were dispatched to area Red Roof Inns to try to find the men, but were unsuccessful.

The teen claimed they were driving a late model Ford SUV with Wisconsin plates.

The FBI in Louisville was working with the FBI in Cincinnati and police in Aurora. Two Aurora police officers reportedly drove to Ohio on Wednesday to assist.

“A local investigation continues into this person’s true identity,” the Cincinnati FBI office said on Twitter on Thursday, April 4. “To be clear, law enforcement has not and will not forget Timmothy, and we hope to one day reunite him with his family. Unfortunately, that day will not be today.”