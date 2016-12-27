The Westfield Fox Valley Mall in Aurora was evacuated of all shoppers Monday evening after unruly crowds and multiple fights put patrons in potential danger.

The incident began around 6:30 p.m. when Aurora Police received a call for assistance at the mall in response to an “unruly crowd” in a common area.

According to police, a fight broke out in the mall’s food court, followed by several other small altercations throughout the building.

Nearly 75 local law enforcement officers responded to the scene, including Aurora Police with assistance from the Illinois State Police, DuPage County Sheriff’s Office, Naperville, West Chicago, St. Charles and Geneva Police Departments and Fox Valley Park District.

Police said that more than 1,000 people had gathered in a crowded common area to watch the fights occur. It was at that point that Aurora police made the decision to shut down and clear out the mall in an attempt to contain the situation.

When all was said and done, seven juveniles had been arrested and multiple others were brought in for questioning.

No shoppers or law enforcement officers required immediate medical attention as a result of the altercations, Aurora police said.

Video recordings of the fight began popping up on social media shortly after it began and the news quickly became the number one trending story on Facebook.

In the videos, shoppers are scrambling for exits and frantic screaming can be heard.

Aurora police are expected to release additional information about the incident on Tuesday afternoon.

—

Fights, unruly crowds force police to shut down Fox Valley Mall —