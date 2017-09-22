— France honors Batavia veteran with Legion of Honor  

The Government of France has belatedly honored a Batavia man with the country’s high honor to non-French citizens.

Howard O. Keskitalo, a 97-year-old World War II veteran, was named a Knight in the French sLegion of Honor and presented with a medal last week by Frédéric Chole, deputy consul general of France at a ceremony at Batavia VFW Post 0000.

Initiated by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802, the Legion of Honor is the highest award presented to non-French citizens in recognition of military, cultural, scientific or social contributions to France.

Keskitalo was honored for his service during World War II with the award coming after Karen Redding, an Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs employee, had not received this honor from France when reviewing his records.

Redding and fellow Wesley Yi, a Veteran Service Officer, contacted the French Consulate in Chicago to see if he was eligible for the Legion of Honor medal.

The consulate confirmed he was eligible and final paperwork and arrangements were made for the ceremony.

“I am so proud of Karen and Wesley for working so hard to make sure our Illinois Hero, Mr. Keskitalo is receiving this high honor,” said Erica Jeffries, Director of the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs. “Mr. Keskitalo is a testament to the bravery and courage that was needed during WW II,” said Jeffries.

Keskitalo served with the 388th Bomb Group and the 563rd Bomb Squadron between May 6-Nov. 5, 1944. He was a First Lieutenant in the Army Air Force and served as a navigator on a B-17.

He flew 35 missions in four different battles and campaigns including the Air Offensive Europe, Northern France, Normandy and Rhineland. He also received the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Medal in recognition of his service.

Keskitalo joins a select group of Americans who have received the French Legion of Honor, including General Colin Powell, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Robert Redford and Clint Eastwood.

— France honors Batavia veteran with Legion of Honor —-